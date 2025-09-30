MTA worker stabbed in the neck on Brooklyn subway tracks; suspect fled down tunnel

The Brief An MTA worker was stabbed in the neck inside a subway station, police said. According to police, the worker was stabbed while he was on the tracks. The suspect fled down the tunnel.



An MTA worker was stabbed in the neck while on the subway tracks inside a Brooklyn station, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened on Monday just after 10:30 p.m. at the Nostrand Avenue station on the 3 line in Crown Heights.

According to police, the 64-year-old MTA employee was stabbed once in the neck on the tracks. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect used an unidentified sharp object. He then fled down the tunnel.