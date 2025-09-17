NYC neighborhoods with declining rents: Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens
NEW YORK - Affordability remains a major issue in New York City, but some neighborhoods experienced major declines in rent this year.
NYC neighborhoods with the largest declines in rent
By the numbers:
StreetEasy data shows that rental inventory in the city decreased by nearly 9% when compared to last year. Asking prices for rent increased in most city neighborhoods, but eight actually experienced declines.
- DUMBO (Brooklyn) – 8.2% decline
- East New York (Brooklyn) – 7.7% decline
- Battery Park City (Manhattan) – 5.6% decline
- Midwood (Brooklyn) – 4.2% decline
- Jamaica (Queens) – 2.9% decline
- Mott Haven (Bronx) – 1.4% decline
- Roosevelt Island (Manhattan) – 1.2% decline
- Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn) – 0.5% decline
Rental market everywhere else in the city
The median citywide asking rent price increased by 7.4% percent from one year ago, sitting at $4,080.
Manhattan saw the largest increase (9.6%), but Brooklyn and Queens also experienced jumps of their own (6.9% and 7.9%, respectively).
The Source: This article includes data provided by StreetEasy.