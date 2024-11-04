2024 election update: Harris, Trump make final pitches to voters l Nov. 4

The presidential campaign has come down to its final push on the eve of Nov. 5.

Vice President Kamala Harris will spend all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will make four stops in three states: North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He'll end up in Grand Rapids, where he completed his first two campaigns.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1 day from today.

Harris had a 1% lead over Trump (48.3% vs. 47.3%) based on an average of 22 polls, with the latest as of Nov. 3, according to the polling site 270toWin. That lead is well within the margin of error.

The final New York Times/Siena poll finds Trump and Harris essentially tied. The poll shows Harris making gains in North Carolina and Georgia, while Trump makes gains in Pennsylvania and maintains his lead in Arizona.

When looking at the state level, Trump maintained an edge over Harris in several battlegrounds that will decide the outcome of the election. Polls on Monday showed him with a slight lead in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, according to 270toWin.

Harris was ahead on Monday in Michigan and Wisconsin, 270toWin reported.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

This Election Day, New Yorkers are heading to the polls to decide on Proposition 1, also known as the "Equal Rights Amendment."

This proposal aims to expand anti-discrimination protections in the state constitution, covering categories like ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy."

Election Resources