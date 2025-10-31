Oct. 31 update: Where NYC polls stand ahead of the last weekend before Election Day

The Brief Two polls released this week show Zohran Mamdani leading Andrew Cuomo by 16 and 25 percentage points, respectively. Meanwhile, the prediction market platform, Polymarket, projects "Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayoral Election." Election Day in New York City is just 4 days away.



Early voting

By the numbers:

Here are the early voting numbers after day 6, according to the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan: 118,920

Bronx: 32,655

Brooklyn: 126,055

Queens: 91,371

Staten Island: 29,476

The latest: Candidates and the polls

What they're saying:

Two polls released this week show Mamdani leading Cuomo by 16 and 25 percentage points, respectively. Sliwa is in 3rd place in both. Here’s what the candidates had to say about the polls:

"Polls give us a snapshot in time," Mamdani said. "It's great when there's a good one. It's, you know, we look past it when there's a bad one. But really, all they are – are a prediction. It's up to us to actually win this race."

Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at a "Paint and Pour" event while campaigning at a Senior Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York on October 30, 2025.

"I think the polls have no idea what they're talking about because they have never seen this kind of turnout before," Cuomo said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Former Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference at an Italian American organization in Staten Island to highlight an image purporting to show his mayoral challenger, New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani

"I don't believe any of the polls," Sliwa said. "I believe the people because I'm in the streets, I'm in the subways."

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa attends a Turning Point USA event as he campaigns outside of Baruch College on October 28, 2025, in New York City.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 4 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 25-27, found Mamdani with a 25-point lead over Cuomo – 50% to 25% – with 21% support for Sliwa; 4% were undecided.

Marist Poll: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 24-28, shows Mamdani at 48%, Cuomo at 32%, Sliwa at 16% and 3% undecided.

Quinnipiac University: The The poll , released on Oct. 29, shows Mamdani with 46% support among likely voters, Cuomo with 33% support, and Sliwa with 15% support; 3% were undecided and 2% refused to respond.

Manhattan Institute: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 22-26, has Mamdani up 15% points over Cuomo. Sliwa remains in third with 19%; 8% are undecided.

Suffolk University: The The poll shows Mamdani’s lead over Cuomo shrinking to 10 points. The survey shows Mamdani leading Cuomo 44% to 34%.

Victory Insights: The The poll has Mamdani at an 18-point lead, while the latest Patriot Polling poll has him at an 11-point lead.

Gotham Polling and the city AARP: The The report found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

Fox News: The The poll shows Mamdani with a 24-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 52% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Some companies have taken what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket: The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 95% chance of winning. The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 95% chance of winning.

Kalshi: The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 92% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 92% chance of winning.

Where are the candidates on Thursday?

Zohran Mamdani

11 a.m. – Practices Tai Chi with seniors in Lower Manhattan.

8 p.m. – Drops by Cuco Concert in Brooklyn.

Andrew Cuomo

Around 8:35 a.m. – Be a guest on 710 WOR.

9:30 a.m. – Be a guest on America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer on Fox News.

11:30 a.m. – Will meet with voters on Staten Island.

12:30 p.m. – Meet with voters and hold media availability.

Curtis Sliwa

10 a.m. – Subway press availability at 14th Street F Train Station, 14th Street and 6th Ave.

11 a.m. – ABC National, filming interview while riding the subway and in the studio, recorded.

12:45 p.m. – CBS, The Point with Marcia Kramer, recorded in studio.

2 p.m. – Visit to Sultan Jamia Mosque at 2501 Laconia Ave, Bronx.

6 p.m. – Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla, FOX News, recorded in-studio.

7:45 p.m. – Campaigning at the Glendale Halloween Parade, near Stop & Shop at 64-66 Myrtle Ave, Queens.

9:15 p.m. – Campaigning at the Village Halloween Parade, Canal Street and 6th Ave.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

