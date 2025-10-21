Oct. 21 NYC election update: Sliwa staying in the race despite mounting pressure

The Brief Pressure is building in some corners of the NYC political sphere for Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the New York City mayoral race. It comes as a new poll reveals a much closer race in a one-on-one matchup between Mamdani and Cuomo. Election Day in New York City is just 14 days away.



With Election Day in New York City just 14 days away, the pressure is building on Republican Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the mayoral race in order to set up a one-on-one matchup between Zohran Mamdani and former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

JUMP TO: POLLS l BETTING ODDS l LATEST NEWS

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

The latest

Pressure builds for Sliwa to drop out

Billionaire John Catsimatidis, the CEO of WABC Radio, where Sliwa worked before running, called on him to drop out so he doesn't "inadvertently help another candidate." Sliwa, again, said he's not going anywhere.

What they're saying:

"I'm not dropping out," Sliwa said. "I have support. I have 11 headquarters. I have volunteers everywhere, signs galore. I don't see any Cuomo signs."

The other side:

Monday night at a synagogue on the Upper West Side, Cuomo called Mamdani antisemitic and argued his case anew that Sliwa needs to drop out.

"He is not a viable candidate to win, he knows that, but he is a viable candidate to make Mamdani a winner," Cuomo said. "I am hopeful that before the end of the day, he realizes that there's something bigger at stake than his notoriety."

Meanwhile, Mamdani painted Cuomo's pressure campaign on Sliwa as a major indictment of the former governor's campaign.

"Andrew Cuomo is spending more time pleading with another candidate to drop out than making his case to New Yorkers as to why he would be the next mayor, and the reason for that is he doesn't have much of an agenda to share with New Yorkers across the five boroughs," Mamdani said. "Whether it's Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo running against me on November 4 or it's just Andrew Cuomo, the result's going to be the same. We're going to win."

Cuomo touts new poll

Meanwhile, Cuomo's team is touting a new poll that they say shows Mamdani and Cuomo "in a dead heat," with the Queens assemblyman polling at 45% and the former governor at 41%, within the margin of error.

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, left, and Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, shake hands during a mayoral debate in New York, US, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"As New Yorkers see this reality, they’ll discard the spoiler Curtis Sliwa and rally behind Cuomo to save the city," Cuomo's campaign said in a statement.

The Gotham/AARP poll, however, only shows these tighter margins if Sliwa were to exit the race.

"In a head-to-head scenario between Mamdani and Cuomo, Mamdani leads 44.6% to 40.7%, with nearly 15% undecided — a group dominated by voters 50-plus. Cuomo’s support among these older voters has increased nine points since August, signaling growing competitiveness in a possible one-on-one race. If Cuomo were to drop out instead, Sliwa’s support would jump ten points from August, reaching 31.5%," AARP said in a statement.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 14 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Wednesday, Oct. 22 : The second mayoral debate.

Saturday, Oct. 25: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 25.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

A newly released report by Gotham Polling and the city AARP found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

The latest Fox News poll shows Mamdani with a 24-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 52% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Quinnipiac University has Mamdani with a 13-point lead in its latest poll, with Mamdani at 46% of the vote, while Cuomo and Sliwa poll at 33% and 15%, respectively.

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : As of Monday, Mamdani has a 93% chance of winning the election. As of Monday, Mamdani has a 93% chance of winning the election.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning.

Oddschecker: Mamdani is at Mamdani is at -2000 to win.

Where are the candidates today?

Zohran Mamdani

1 p.m. – Mamdani new policy on DOE procurement reform.

Democratic candidate for Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani smiles as he hosts "The Cost of Living Classic" soccer tournament of NYC Footy soccer league on October 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP Expand

10 p.m. – Celebrates Diwali and passes out sweets in Queens.

Andrew Cuomo

Around 8:30 a.m. – Be a guest on Sid & Friends in the Morning on 77 WABC radio.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Independent mayoral nominee, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of the media following a mayoral debate at Rockefeller Center on October 16, 2025 in New York City. The candidates for New York City mayor fac Expand

9 a.m. – Address the Association for a Better New York.

Curtis Sliwa

9 a.m. – Press availability at the 72nd Street, #1 train station, outside the 73rd Street and Broadway entrance.

5 p.m. – Unveiling of the Curtis Sliwa panini at Mario’s Meats and Gourmet Deli, 75-55 Metropolitan Ave, Middle Village.

New York City Republican mayoral candidate and founder of the crime prevention organization "Guardian Angels" Curtis Sliwa leaves after attending the grand opening of the Bay Ridge campaign office in Brooklyn, New York City on October 11, 2025. (Phot Expand

Around 6 p.m. – Meet and greet campaigning at Yer Man's Pub, 7026 88th St, Glendale.

Around 7 p.m. – Addresses the Middle Village Property Owners and Residents Association at the October meeting. St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church Parish Hall, 66-05 79 Place, Middle Village.

Around 8 p.m. – Campaigning and speaking at the Middle Village Republican Club October meeting. Village Saloon, 82-11 Eliot Avenue, Middle Village.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

Election resources