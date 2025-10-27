Oct. 27 NYC election update: Early voting begins; Mamdani, Cuomo, Sliwa campaign Sunday

The Brief With early voting underway, Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa all hit the campaign trail over the weekend. The latest Victory Insights poll has Mamdani at an 18-point lead, while the latest Patriot Polling poll has him at an 11-point lead. Election Day in New York City is just 8 days away.



With Election Day in New York City just 8 days away, Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa all hit the campaign trail over the weekend, as early voting began.

Early voting underway

Here are the early voting numbers after day 2, according to the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan: 49,191.

Bronx: 14,225.

Brooklyn: 49,432.

Queens: 38,791.

Staten Island: 12,551.

The latest: Candidates hit the campaign trail

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani, joined by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, hosted a rally on Sunday at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani (C) salutes with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), left, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), right, during an election rally at Forest Hills Stadium on October 26, 2025 i Expand

Mamdani reiterated his plans to hire thousands of new teachers, freeze rent increases, build more affordable housing and provide universal child care.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie also appeared at the event.

Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo held a rally against antisemitism on Sunday at the Kew Gardens Hills Library. Cuomo told a crowd of about 300 supporters that he stands with the Jewish people of New York. He also emphasized the city's affordability crisis and zeroed in on Mamdani's youth and lack of experience.

"Mayor of New York should not be your first job," Cuomo said. "You need a mayor who knows and has the experience and has the ability and that is not Zohran Mamdani, who's never worked a real job in his life," Cuomo said.

Curtis Sliwa

Sliwa spoke to voters on Sunday at the Sikh Cultural Society in South Richmond Hill, talking about his decades of interaction with the Sikh community in New York City and elsewhere as part of his work with the Guardian Angels. He added that the Sikh community taught him the importance of volunteering.

"I have learned from the Sikh community that you have to provide selfless service to the community, not just to members of your own religion, but to all poor and indigent people," Sliwa said. "I'm on the subways every day. I'm the only candidate to ride the subways. I'm feeding the homeless."

When is Election Day in NYC?

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 8 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 95% chance of winning. The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 95% chance of winning.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 92% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 92% chance of winning.

Oddschecker: Mamdani is at Mamdani is at -2000 to win.

Where are the candidates today?

Zohran Mamdani

12 p.m. – Greets voters near Upper East Side poll site with State Sen. Liz Krueger.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 26: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during an election rally at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, United States, on October 26, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

11 p.m. – Appears on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo has no public schedule.

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, during a campaign event in New York, US, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Andrew Cuomo to lead New York City, a reversal after he accused his former challenger of being a "snake and Expand

Curtis Sliwa

9 a.m. – Subway presser 14th Street subway station 1,2,3 lines, (14th Street and 7th Ave).

1:30 p.m. – RTVI US, 25th anniversary recording.

2 p.m. – Interview with the Jewish Link.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Curtis Sliwa visits Fox News Channel Studios at Fox News Channel Studios on October 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

6 p.m. – Interview with NewsNation, The Hill with Blake Burman.

6:10 p.m. – Sliwa will be joined by Scott LoBaido, and residents and local leaders from across Staten Island, in celebrating victory over the developers of what would have been one of the largest lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems in the country, 3860 Victory Blvd., Staten Island.

How to track election results

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

