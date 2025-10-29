NYC Republican voters rally to Cuomo: New Quinnipiac poll released

The Brief A new Quinnipiac University poll reveals that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has more support from Republican voters than the Republican nominee himself. The latest poll, released on Oct. 29, shows that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has maintained his double-digit lead over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo. Over 900 New York City likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27.



A new Quinnipiac University poll reveals that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has more support from Republican voters than the Republican nominee himself.

Mamdani maintains double-digit lead

By the numbers:

Less than a week out from Election Day, New York City voters are eagerly (and anxiously) watching the mayoral race heat up.

File Photo

Over 900 New York City likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27.

Quinnipiac University's latest poll, released on Oct. 29, shows that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has maintained his double-digit lead over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.

The Democratic Socialist has the support of 43% of likely voters, with Cuomo trailing with 33% support – Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa has the support of 14% of these voters.

Republican voters rally to Cuomo

Among Republican voters in the city, Cuomo has a slight edge on the party's candidate: 45% of likely Republican voters back Cuomo, as opposed to the 44% that back Sliwa.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa (R) speaks alongside Independent nominee former, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a mayoral debate at Rockefeller Center on October 16, 2025 in New York City. The candidates for New York Cit Expand

Independent voters are evenly split between Cuomo and Mamdani (34% each), with 18% supporting Sliwa and 10% still undecided on which candidate to vote for.

Voters that identify as Democrats largely support Mamdani, with 59% of them pledging support to him.

Minds are made-up

The supporters of each candidate were asked how likely it would be that they would change their mind on their chosen candidate before Election Day.

Among Mamdani supporters, 92% say it is either not so likely or not likely at all that they will change their minds; Cuomo supporters show similar numbers, with 90% saying it is not so likely or not likely at all.

In regard to the Republican nominee, 81% of Sliwa's supporters say it is not so likely or not likely at all.

Previous NYC mayoral polls

A poll from the Manhattan Institute, conducted between Oct. 22-26, has Mamdani up 15% points over Cuomo. Sliwa remains in third with 19%; 8% are undecided. The poll looked at 600 likely voters in New York City.

On Tuesday, the prediction market platform Polymarket posted that if Mamdani's chances "continues falling at the rate he has the past 24h, Cuomo would be the projected winner."

The prediction was joined by the results from a poll released earlier in the week, which suggested a late surge for Cuomo.