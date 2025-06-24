NYC primary election for mayor, key races: Live updates

In the 2025 primary election, New York City Democrats will choose between frontrunners Andrew Cuomo, seeking a comeback despite past scandals, and progressive Zohran Mamdani, backed by figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in the mayoral race.

The winner will face Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent after a corruption indictment, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election. The race highlights the Democratic Party's ideological divide, with former NY Gov. Cuomo's experience and Assemblyman Mamdani's fresh progressive approach representing contrasting visions for leadership.

Democratic mayoral candidates Andrew Cuomo, left, and Zohran Mamdani, right

The primaries also include 30 contested City Council districts and a race for Manhattan District Attorney, where Alvin Bragg faces attorney Patrick Timmins. Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is running for City Council District 2, seeking a return to office after past scandals.

Track live updates and election results below:

7:40 p.m.: As of 7:30 p.m., the New York City Board of Elections recorded a total of 930,505 voting check ins, including early voting – that means about 100,000 New Yorkers voted in the past hour and a half. (Briana Scalia)

6:45 p.m.: As of 6 p.m., the New York City Board of Elections recorded a total of 830,875 voting check ins, including early voting. "Historical turnout numbers. 2021 turnout ended up at 942,031. The raw vote total today *could* pass 1989," Politico's Jeff Coltin : As of 6 p.m., the New York City Board of Elections recorded a total of 830,875 voting check ins, including early voting. "Historical turnout numbers. 2021 turnout ended up at 942,031. The raw vote total today *could* pass 1989," Politico's Jeff Coltin tweeted . In 1989, when David Dinkins unseated Ed Koch, NYC saw more than 1 million recorded votes, even has the city had 1.5 million fewer registered Democrats. (Alex Meier)

What time do polls close?

Polls in NYC close at 9 p.m. ET.

When will we know the winner of the NYC mayoral primary?

This year, NYC will use ranked choice voting in primary and special elections for mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president, and City Council; a system approved by voters in 2019.

Tonight, results will only show first-choice votes from early voting, in-person voting and processed absentee ballots, accounting for most of the votes. If a candidate is projected to win 50% of first-choice votes, then the Associated Press will declare a projected winner on Election Night.

READ MORE: Ranked choice voting explained

If no one gets a majority, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and those votes go to the next choice on each ballot. This process continues until two candidates remain; whoever has the most votes then wins.

If no candidate has 50% of first-choice votes, the Board of Elections will release an unofficial report on the preliminary elimination rounds on Tuesday, July 1. The BOE plans to certify the results on July 15.

NYC mayoral candidates: List

NYC mayoral race: Top polls

Final Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey : A final Emerson College/PIX11/The Hill : A final Emerson College/PIX11/The Hill poll shows Andrew Cuomo narrowly leading the NYC Democratic mayoral primary with 35% to Zohran Mamdani’s 32%, but Mamdani ultimately wins in a ranked-choice voting simulation after eight rounds.

Manhattan Institute: According to a poll released last week, Cuomo defeats Mamdani in the final round 56% to 44%.

Marist Poll: According to a Marist College Institute for Public Opinion According to a Marist College Institute for Public Opinion survey last week, in the ranked-choice voting contest, Cuomo prevails 55% to 45% against Mamdani in the 7th round.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey : According to a May : According to a May survey , Cuomo was at 35%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Lander at 10%. The survey was conducted from May 23-26.

Marist College : According to a : According to a poll conducted in May, Cuomo was at 44%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Adams at 11%. The survey of 3,383 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted from May 1-8.

Siena College : An April : An April poll had Cuomo at 34%, followed by Mamdani at 16%. The poll surveyed 811 registered voters, with a specific focus on 556 Democratic voters.

Betting odds: mayoral race

According to PredictIt, Cuomo has a 57% chance to win the Democratic nomination, followed by Mamdani at 45%. Meanwhile, Polymarket – as of Tuesday at 7 p.m. – has Cuomo at 57%, followed by Mamdani at 43%.

Mayoral candidates today

In the final hours before primary day, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani was out on the streets of Inwood, connecting with voters in person.

He stopped at a local pizza parlor and a street vendor selling shaved ice, embracing the community despite the sweltering heat. Mamdani’s grassroots approach highlights his campaign’s message of a new kind of politics, appealing especially to younger voters energized by his democratic socialist platform.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, holds a shaved ice during a campaign event in New York, US, on Monday, June 23, 2025. Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meanwhile, former Governor Andrew Cuomo kept a lower public profile on Monday but rallied late in the day with union carpenters in Hudson Square, aiming to shore up support from labor groups and traditional Democratic voters.

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, center, speaks during a campaign event at the Carpenters Union Hall in New York, US, on Monday, June 23, 2025. Heather Khalifa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

His campaign scheduled a get-out-the-vote rally for early evening, signaling a push to energize his base before polls opened.

Cuomo’s team dismissed recent polls showing Mamdani ahead as outliers and emphasized other surveys that place Cuomo firmly in the lead.

City Comptroller Brad Lander also remained active, appearing alongside Mamdani on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to address key issues and controversies, including Mamdani’s stance on Israel.

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander walks into immigration court at a federal building to continue his monitoring of federal agents arresting immigrants during mandatory check-ins on June 20, 2025 in New York City. Lander was Expand

Lander’s endorsement of Mamdani, despite tensions within some voter groups, reinforced the progressive coalition rallying behind the younger candidate.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams addresses the crowd during the New York Working Families Party rally in Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn, New York, USA. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Ge Expand

Comptroller Brad Lander, who has consistently trailed in the polls, remains a distant third, with City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Scott Stringer following behind.