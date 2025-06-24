Tightest NYC City Council races in the 2025 primary election

The Brief This year's New York City primary elections include 30 contested City Council districts. Former Congressman Anthony Weiner is competing in Manhattan's District 2 more than a decade after his sexting scandals. Candidates for District 8 include exonerated Central Park 5 member Raymond Santana.



This year's New York City primary elections include 30 contested City Council districts, most Democratic. In November's general election, all 51 City Council seats are up for grabs, including nine with term-limited members who can’t run again.

Here's a look at some of the closer and high-profile races, as well as real-time election results once polls close at 9 p.m.

Who's running?

Local perspective:

Here are some of the key races in each borough:

Councilmember Alexa Avilés speaks during a rally against proposed cuts to the NYC budget at City Hall on June 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

District 38 covers Sunset Park, Red Hook and parts of Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst. Incumbent Alexa Avilés faces a moderate Democratic challenger, Ling Ye, and Republican Luis Quero in a district that shifted to more conservative after redistricting.

District 39 includes Kensington, Borough Park, Windsor Terrace, Park Slope, Gowanus, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill and the Columbia Waterfront. Incumbent Shahana Hanif is in a tight race with Maya Kornberg amid debates over Israel and Gaza.

District 47 covers Bay Ridge, Coney Island and parts of Bath Beach. With term-limited Justin Brannan running for comptroller, Kayla Santosuosso is competing for the Democratic nomination against Fedir Usmanov. On the Republican side, Richie Barsamian faces George Sarantopoulos.

District 48 includes Homecrest, Sheepshead Bay, Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach. Incumbent Republican Inna Vernikov is challenged by Ari Kagan, a former Democrat who switched parties, in a contentious race between two former Soviet Union immigrants.

Raymond Santana and Dr. Yusef Salaam attend the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

District 8 covers East Harlem, Randall’s Island and parts of the South Bronx. With term-limited Diana Ayala leaving, six candidates, including Exonerated Central Park 5 member Raymond Santana, are competing in a crowded Democratic primary.

District 13 includes Morris Park, Pelham Parkway, Pelham Bay and nearby neighborhoods. Republican Kristy Marmorato narrowly won this politically mixed district in 2023, and seven Democrats are now vying to flip the seat.

District 14 covers Kingsbridge, Fordham, University Heights, Mount Eden and Mount Hope. Incumbent Pierina Sanchez faces two challengers, including her predecessor who held the seat from 2010 to 2021.

Former congressman Anthony Weiner seen on Times Sqaure promoting public art. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

District 1 covers Lower Manhattan from the Financial District to SoHo and the Lower East Side. Incumbent Christopher Marte faces three challengers, including lawyer Jess Coleman and former NYPD counterterrorism chief Elizabeth Lewinsohn.

District 2 includes Greenwich Village, East Village, Midtown South, Gramercy and Murray Hill. Ten candidates competing for the open seat vacated by Carlina Rivera include former Congressman Anthony Weiner, State Assembly member Harvey Epstein and local government veterans Sarah Batchu and Andrea Gordillo. Weiner is seeking to return to elected office more than a decade after multiple sexting scandals ended his congressional career, doomed his 2013 mayoral bid and resulted in a 21-month federal prison sentence.

District 4 covers Stuyvesant Town, Midtown East and the Upper East Side. With Keith Powers term-limited and running for borough president, six candidates, including nonprofit strategist Vanessa Aronson and attorney Faith Bondy are vying for the seat in a tight race.

District 21 covers East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, LeFrak City, North Corona and Willets Point. The race features deputy city council aide Erycka Montoya, district leader Yanna Henriquez and community board member Shanel Thomas-Henry. Controversy surrounds former legislator Hiram Monserrate, disqualified under a law barring felons from running.

District 28 covers Southeast Queens neighborhoods including South Ozone Park and Jamaica, and is represented by term-limited Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. Her chief of staff, Tyrell "Ty" Hankerson, is vying for the seat. Other candidates include Latoya LeGrand, focusing on education and community services, former Councilmember Ruben Wills advocating criminal justice reform and Japneet Singh, a top fundraiser and leader combating hate crimes in the South Asian community.

District 30 covers Maspeth, Glendale, Middle Village and Ridgewood, forming a politically mixed district where Republican Curtis Sliwa won the mayoral vote in 2021 despite a Democratic majority. Term-limited Councilmember Bob Holden has backed candidates on both sides: Phil Wong (D) and Alicia Vaichunas (R). Dermot Smyth, a former teacher and political strategist with strong union backing, is a leading Democratic candidate prioritizing education, workers’ rights and public safety. Paul Pogozelski, a civic leader opposing the Interborough Express plan, is also in the race and positioning himself as the district's more progressive candidate.

Staten Island has three City Council districts, but none are highly competitive this year. District 51 recently held a special election, won by Republican radio host Frank Morano , who now must win again in Nov. to secure a full term.

Not sure who represents you in the City Council? Find out HERE.