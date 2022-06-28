NY Primary Election 2022: Hochul wins Democratic nomination for governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic nomination for governor of New York, putting her one step closer to being elected to the office she was propelled into last year when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul defeated fellow Democrats Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in a primary notable for very low turnout, according to a projection by The Associated Press.

Two main issues seemed to be driving voters this year: Public safety and the economy. A recent Siena College poll showed that 92% of voters said that crime is a serious problem across the state and many are looking to their leaders to fix it. Hochul, who is seeking to become the first woman to be elected governor of the state, has said her focus is on delivering on the resources counties, cities, and other municipalities need.

Hochul will head into the general election campaign with a big advantage. She is the incumbent, has a significant fundraising edge, and is a Democrat in a state where registered Dems outnumber Republicans two-to-one and has not had a GOP governor in 16 years.

Hochul's prospects are expected to be even stronger this fall after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights. She has made bolstering abortion rights a key plank of her campaign, while three of the four candidates on the Republican side are anti-abortion.

The GOP candidates include U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York's former mayor.

Antonio Delgado — Hochul's current lieutenant governor — has won the Democratic nomination for his office. Delgado is Hochul second lieutenant

Tuesday's election in New York covered statewide offices and state Assembly races, but primary elections for U.S. House seats and the state Senate will be held Aug. 23. Those elections were delayed because of a redistricting lawsuit that led a court to throw out new political maps.

With The Associated Press. This story will be updated; please refresh for updates.



