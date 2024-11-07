Democrat Laura Gillen flips NY’s District 4 blue on Long Island

article

Democrat Laura Gillen wins New York’s battleground District 4 House seat on Long Island, flipping it blue and overcoming her previous defeat to Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito by four points two years prior.

The Associated Press projected the former town supervisor to win the South Shore district around 12:40 on Thursday, two days after the 2024 election.

Though Republicans will take control of the Senate and won the presidency, votes are still being counted to determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

To gain control of the House, Democrats need to flip four seats from Republicans, while holding all of their own, a tall task especially in congressional districts where Trump has won. It could come down to just a handful of seats, or as little as one, to determine House control.

Laura Gillen's campaign

Though Gillen lost to D’Esposito in 2022, her campaign hoped the presidential election would energize NY-4, which President Joe Biden won in 2020 by a 14-point margin.

Gillen, who served as Hempstead's supervisor 2017 – the first Democrat elected to the position in 112 years – leveraged the district's Democratic enrollment advantage and garnered support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s "Red to Blue" initiative. An attorney and mother of four, Gillen emphasized her confidence in her ability to win the district.

"We have far more resources this time, so we’re really making sure that we are out there talking not just to Democratic voters but to independent and Republican voters," she told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg in October.

On the campaign trail, she pledged to support increased law enforcement and border security if elected, countering claims that her campaign was focused solely on Democratic issues.