2024 House election results: Will GOP win Congress with the presidency?
NEW YORK - Republicans will take control of the Senate and won the presidency, yet nearly 24 hours after the first polls closed, votes are still being counted to determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.
To gain control of the House, Democrats need to flip four seats from Republicans, while holding all of their own, a tall task especially in congressional districts where Trump has won. It could come down to just a handful of seats, or as little as one, to determine House control.
Live 2024 House election results
Some races to watch:
- California: A handful of seats remain up for grabs in California, especially in Republican-held districts carried by Joe Biden
- New York's 4th Congressional District 4: Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito vs Democrat Laura Gillen
- Maine's 2nd Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden vs Republican Austin Theriault
- Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Don Bacon vs Democrat Tony Vargas
- Alaska's Congressional District: Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich
- Virginia's 7th Congressional District: Democrat Eugene Vindman vs Republican Derrick Anderson