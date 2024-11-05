Live NJ Senate election results: Kim vs Bashaw

article

In New Jersey, election officials are tallying votes in the U.S. Senate race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw.

The candidates are vying to fill the open seat that former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez vacated following his conviction on bribery charges.

Live election results for NJ's U.S. Senate seat

Who is favored to win?

According to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, this Senate seat is a solid win for the Democrat Kim. 538 also forecasts that Kim has a 21+ percentage point advantage over Bashaw.

Since 2000, Democrats have had an average margin of victory of about 12 points in New Jersey’s U.S. Senate elections. The last two New Jersey Republicans to serve in the U.S. Senate were both appointed to the position and served only a few months each. New Jersey's most recent elected Republican senator left office in 1979.

Who is Rep. Andy Kim?

Kim is a three-term congressman from the 3rd District, representing parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

Kim first won office to the House in 2018, defeating Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur. He got national attention after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection when he was photographed picking up trash in the building.

He’s made a name for himself through his work on healthcare reform, small business relief and environmental initiatives.

Kim has hammered Bashaw for his support of former President Donald Trump and expressed skepticism about Bashaw’s position as an abortion rights supporter.

Who is Curtis Bashaw?

Bashaw is a hotel developer and first-time candidate from Cape May, New Jersey.

He won a contested primary in June, defeating a Trump-backed opponent. A self-described moderate, Bashaw aims to win over independent voters and position himself as a fresh voice for change.

Bashaw sought to cast Kim as a Washington insider and hammered Democrats for immigration policies, saying it's "a crisis in New Jersey" and is costing the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.