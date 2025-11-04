2025 election for NYC mayor, NJ governor: Live updates

FOX 5 NY will be tracking election results for the 2025 New York City mayoral race and the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial race. Scroll below for live updates.

Live 2025 election results

By the numbers:

Polls close at 8 p.m. in the race for New Jersey governor and 9 p.m. in the race for New York City mayor. Results will appear after polls close.

NYC mayor

NJ governor

8:12 p.m. 17% of the votes in NJ are in

17% of the votes are in and Sherill is leading by nearly 30 points.

7:55 p.m. Kentucky SEC reminds voters there's no election in the state

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reminded residents that polls are closed because there are no elections in Kentucky this year, noting that voters cannot cast ballots today for races like New York City mayor or Virginia governor.

8:00 p.m. Polls close in NJ

As of 8 p.m. polls are officially closed in the state of New Jersey.

7:30 p.m. | Judge tells New Jersey officials to alert voters about mail ballot issues

A judge in Bergen County, New Jersey, has ruled that election officials must tell voters if their mail-in ballots have problems so they can fix them by casting a provisional ballot. About 500 mail-in ballots were set aside by the Bergen County Board of Elections because of errors. The judge said officials need to decide if those ballots can be corrected and counted.

7:15 p.m. | NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns New Yorkers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters he voted for Cuomo and warned residents not to "mess up" the city by choosing Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. "As I move on to the next chapter of my life, I’m leaving you a good city — don’t mess it up," he said, using strong language. Adams dropped out of his reelection race earlier this year after failing to recover politically from a now-dismissed federal corruption case. He officially endorsed Cuomo last month.

6:45 p.m. | Three hours until polls close

With three hours until polls closed, a few dozen Mamdani supporters were gathered in the dark corner of a Brooklyn park, preparing to set out on their final canvas launch of the long campaign.

6:25 p.m. | 1.7 million people have voted in the mayoral election

As of 6 p.m., 1.7 million people have voted in the mayoral election. That’s the biggest turnout in a New York City mayoral election in at least 30 years. Just under 1.9 million people voted in the 1993 race, when Republican Rudy Giuliani ousted Mayor David Dinkins, a Democrat.

5 p.m.: According to the New York City Board of Elections, 1,451,942 people have checked in to vote as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. This surpasses totals in every election since 2005.

Election Day: Latest polls, betting odds

Some companies have taken what amounts to bets on the outcome of the New York City mayoral election.

Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Democratic candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani participate in a second New York City mayoral debate at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center at LaGuardia Community College on October 28, 2025 in New York City.

NYC mayoral race: Top polls & betting odds

The latest Fox News poll , conducted between Oct. 24 – Oct. 28 shows Mamdani at 47%, Cuomo at 31% and Sliwa at 15%. Meanwhile, an AtlasIntel poll conducted between Oct. 24 – Nov. 2 shows Mamdani at 44%, Cuomo at 39% and Sliwa at 16%.

The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 95% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 92% chance of winning.

NJ gubernatorial race: Top polls & betting odds

The Research Co. poll has Sherrill at 48% and Ciattarelli at 46%. Meanwhile, an AtlasIntel poll has Sherrill at 50% and Ciattarelli at 49%.

The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 84% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 17%. The latest odds from Kalshi have Sherrill at an 83% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 18%.

Where are the candidates tonight?

Zohran Mamdani is at Brooklyn Paramount in Downtown Brooklyn.

Andrew Cuomo is at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan.

Curtis Sliwa is at Arte Cafe on the Upper West Side.

New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa rallies with supporters at one of his campaign offices, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

Jack Ciattarelli is at the Bridgewater Marriot.

Republican gubernatorial candidate for New Jersey, Jack Ciattarelli, speaks during a campaign event on November 3, 2025 in Neptune City, New Jersey.

Mikie Sherrill is at the Hilton East Brunswick.