Election Day 2025: Final polls for New Jersey governor

It's Election Day in New Jersey, and polls show Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli in a neck-and-neck race for the state's next governor.

Ciattarelli has touted his background as a business owner and close relationship with President Donald Trump, but told a crowd of supporters on Monday night that this isn't about Trump, it's about New Jersey.

NEPTUNE CITY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 03: Republican gubernatorial candidate for New Jersey, Jack Ciattarelli, speaks during a campaign event on November 3, 2025 in Neptune City, New Jersey.

"You get a flat tire on the way home tonight, it's President Trump's fault," Ciattarelli said. "There's nothing she won't blame on the president, but we're not falling for that. What we'll continue to do is talk about what it is that we're going to do when we win this race in 26 hours."

Meanwhile, Sherrill stood alongside Sen. Cory Booker and her running mate, Dr. Dale Caldwell, on Monday night, promising to fight for everyone.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 03: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Governor Mikie Sherrill speaks at an Election Eve Get Out The Vote Rally in Montclair, New Jersey, United States on November 3, 2025.

"We're fighting for our kids," Sherrill said. "We're fighting for opportunity. We're fighting to make sure everyone, no matter who you are, where you're born, how much money you have, everybody has a shot."

What time do the polls open?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

When will we find out election results?

Political analyst Zach Fink said Monday on Good Day New York that "I think we're going to know pretty soon how this shakes out for both cases."

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NJ governor's election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 84% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 17%. The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 84% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 17%.

Kalshi: The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 83% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 18%. The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 83% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 18%.

Where are the candidates on Tuesday?

Mikie Sherrill

9:15 a.m. – Mikie Sherrill to vote in Montclair.

Noon – Union County canvass launch in Plainfield.

1:00 p.m. – Morris County canvass launch in Chatham.

Jack Ciattarelli

There is no public schedule for Jack Ciattarelli.

How to track election results

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Democrat Mikie Sherrill

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, is the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor, running against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Currently representing New Jersey’s 11th District, she’s focused on making the state more affordable through tax incentives, housing support and investments in clean energy. Sherrill also advocates for codifying abortion rights, expanding child care and education access and increasing health care transparency.

She’s backed by Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Andy Kim and several labor unions.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli

Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state lawmaker, is the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, making his third run for the office, this time against Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Aiming to make the state more affordable, he proposes capping property taxes, cutting state spending by 30% and lowering business taxes. Ciattarelli supports voter ID laws, stricter abortion limits after 20 weeks and repealing New Jersey’s "sanctuary city" policy, as well.

He’s backed by President Donald Trump, former Gov. Thomas Kean and multiple law enforcement organizations.