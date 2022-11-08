Live New Jersey election results

Election day is here in New Jersey.

While there are no statewide offices up for a vote there are still a lot of interesting races.

All 12 Congressional Districts are up for election in New Jersey.

Those races could have implications about which party controls Congress for the next two years.

The race that holds the most national interest is the 7th Congressional District where Republican Tom Kean, Jr. is trying to unseat Rep. Tom Malinowski.

Malininowski eked out a 50.6% to 49.4% win in the previous election. The district has been redrawn and could swing to the GOP.

Live election results for NJ will display here as they are released after 8 p.m.

Refresh the page to see updates.



