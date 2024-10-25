Early voting begins this weekend in NJ: How to find your polling location

Election Day 2024 is under two weeks away, but anyone in New Jersey can vote during the early voting period beginning this weekend.

Voters in the state will be making their choices for a new president and vice president, as well as several other offices.

When does early voting start in NJ?

Saturday, Oct. 26 – Sunday, Nov. 3

The hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

How does early voting work?

"Last year, historic legislation established in-person early voting in New Jersey," a post on the official site of the state of New Jersey said. "This law makes our state even more voter-friendly and strengthens our democracy by expanding opportunities to exercise your right to vote."

Voters across the Garden State can cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine.

Find your county's designated in-person early voting locations HERE.

Am I registered to vote?

New Jersey voters can check their voter registration status online with their name and date of birth.

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered voters in New Jersey DO NOT need to show ID to vote, unless their information cannot be verified.

Click HERE to find a place to vote in New Jersey.

Vote by mail

Every registered voter in New Jersey is eligible to vote by mail. To receive a mail ballot, contact your county clerk.

How to fill in your vote by mail ballot

Watch the video below, provided by the state of New Jersey:

Return mail ballots

Mail: Ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after polls close

Secure Ballot Drop Box: Ballots must be placed in one of your county’s Ballots must be placed in one of your county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Board of Elections Office: Ballots must be delivered to your county’s Ballots must be delivered to your county’s Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots can't be returned to your in-person early voting polling location or your Election Day polling location.