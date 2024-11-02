Election countdown: Trump’s microphone mishap, Harris' latest polls | Nov. 2

Heading into the final weekend before Election Day 2024, former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both in North Carolina, aiming to secure last-minute support.

Saturday marks the fourth consecutive day that both candidates will be in the same state, highlighting the significance of the seven battleground states that are likely to determine the election's outcome.

Trump's microphone mishap

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum, the same place that hosted last summer's Republican National Convention, on November 01, 2024 in M

This comes as Trump faces backlash over his reaction to his microphone not working at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday. "I think this mic stinks" he said. Trump went on again, saying, "I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic. I’ll make you a deal: pretend you’re listening to it perfectly, and I’ll come back and do another one, OK?"

Meanwhile, Nicolle Wallace, a former aide to former President George W. Bush, has urged him to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, emphasizing the importance of his voice in this election.

As polls show a tight race with just days until the election, both candidates are focused on rallying support in crucial states.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 3 days from today.

Voting booths at a polling center inside PS 103 Hector Fontanez in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Progressive "Squad" member Jamaal Bowman is embroiled in an acrimonious battle against chal

The latest polling data reveals a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with Harris holding a narrow 1.2-point lead nationally, according to FiveThirtyEight. In Michigan, a key battleground, Harris leads by just 0.8 points, underscoring how closely contested this election remains.

An AP-NORC poll highlights the public’s sentiment, showing that about 7 in 10 Americans feel anxious or frustrated about the 2024 campaign, with only about one-third expressing excitement. As Election Day nears, split polls and unsettled predictions point to a race still very much up in the air.

‘Near-Tie’: Harris is up 49%-48% in the latest HarrisX/Forbes poll (Oct. 31)

Harris also leads Trump 49%-47% among likely voters in the latest Economist/YouGov survey (Oct. 30)

Harris leads Trump by four points, 51%-47%, in an ABC/Ipsos poll of likely voters (Oct. 27)

An average of 11 polls, the most recent on Oct. 31, shows Trump with a 1.4% lead in North Carolina. North Carolina has 16 electoral votes.

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will make a stop in Atlanta before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, to address a crowd.

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 1 - Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris delivered remarks at a campaign rally four days before Election Day at Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, United

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will visit Gastonia and Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday before delivering remarks in Virginia.

Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Trump and his allies are telling supporters that they're on pace for a runaway victory barring fraud, setting the stage

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

Pat Ryan vs Alison Esposito: Can Republicans turn NY red?

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's 18th Congressional District as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

This race is one of seven critical seats in New York that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

Election Resources