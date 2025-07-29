New show 'Battleground NYC' follows high-stakes mayor's race: Watch live

The race for New York City mayor is heating up, and it’s only going to get hotter.

It’s not just New Yorkers that have their eyes on Zohran Mamdani's big promises, Andrew Cuomo's campaign restart and Eric Adams' fight for incumbency. The whole country is watching.

Our new show, "Battleground NYC: The Fight For Your Vote," is your daily front-row seat to the most pivotal mayoral race in U.S. Hosted by veteran political commentator SE Cupp, this fast-paced interview show investigates the "why and how" voters feel about the candidates as they vie for the role that could most powerfully shape the future of New York City.

Our first guest? Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joins Battleground NYC to give his take on the state of the race.

How to watch

Beginning Wednesday, "Battleground NYC" streams daily at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube and the New York City section of the free FOX LOCAL app. Click here to learn how to download.

You can also watch live in the media player above.

Who's running for NYC mayor?

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, during a campaign event at the NAN House of Justice in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, US, on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani - Democratic nominee

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in NYC politics.

As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His grassroots-driven campaign thrived on mobilizing young voters and harnessing digital outreach to challenge the city’s political establishment.

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa speaks during an anti-migrant rally and protest outside of Gracie Mansion on August 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Curtis Sliwa - Republican nominee

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront.

The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

Sliwa’s law-and-order platform remains central, and he’s wasted no time labeling Mamdani "too extreme for this city," positioning himself as the voice of traditional values and public safety.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gestures as he leaves a press conference at City Hall following meeting with President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming "border czar" Tom Homan, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Eric Adams - Incumbent running as an independent

Mayor Eric Adams stunned many by exiting the crowded Democratic primary, pivoting instead to an independent reelection bid amid growing criticism and sagging approval ratings.

Launching his campaign in a candid Good Day New York interview, Adams leaned heavily on his reputation as a pragmatic, results-driven leader focused on "getting stuff done."

He emphasized the city’s need for stability, safety, and sanity, framing himself as the steady hand amid political chaos.

Former Governor and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo holds a rally at the Carpenters Union on the eve of the Democratic primary on June 23, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Andrew Cuomo - Independent candidate

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched his independent bid for mayor after losing the Democratic primary in June.

He's promised to revamp his campaign with a more personal approach, running under the self-created "Fight and Deliver" party and positioning himself as the only candidate who can stand up to Pres. Donald Trump.

This is the next chapter in New York political dynast's comeback after resigning from office amid sexual harassment allegations.

New York City mayoral candidate Jim Walden speaks during a Mayoral forum at Columbia Journalism School in New York City on April 14, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Jim Walden, a former federal prosecutor known for his anti-corruption work, is carving out a niche as a centrist reformer and government watchdog.

Without the spotlight or broad name recognition of his opponents, Walden appeals to voters tired of career politicians and political gridlock.

His campaign, built quietly on small-donor support, stresses ethics, transparency, and economic reform.