2024 election updates: Trump confirms Joe Rogan podcast; Harris town hall, latest news, polls
NEW YORK - With Election Day 2024 less than two weeks away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are focusing their efforts on Georgia and Pennsylvania, two key battleground states that could determine the next president based on electoral votes. In the final stretch, Trump is targeting partisan voters, while Harris is appealing to moderates and undecided voters.
Recent polls show a competitive race, with Harris set to answer questions from voters at a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Trump has declined to participate in the CNN town hall but has confirmed an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan on Friday in Austin, Texas.
JUMP TO: Election Day Countdown | Election News Today | Tracking Trump and Harris | Latest Polls | Election Map
As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.
When is Election Day 2024?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 13 days from today.
Election news today
- Trump targets hardcore partisans, Harris goes after moderates: Inside the campaign’s final sprint (AP)
- Podcasting giant Joe Rogan lands interview with Trump ahead of election (FOX)
- Barack Obama Raps 'Lose Yourself' After Eminem Introduces Him at Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit (People)
- New cases of political violence roil US ahead of contentious election (Reuters)
- Harris, Trump pick up the pace two weeks to Election Day (Reuters)
Empty voting booths are seen in Flint, Michigan at the Berston Fieldhouse polling place on November 3, 2020. (Photo by Seth Herald / AFP via Getty Images)
Latest polls
- 'Close race': FiveThirtyEight poll shows Harris leading national polls and with 1.9-percentage-point lead over Trump (Oct. 22)
- 'Locked in dead heat’: Harris and Trump tied in seven-state poll, with some voters still deciding, according to The Washington Post (Oct. 21)
- Reuters/Ipsos poll: Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Trump, with a glum electorate saying the country is on the wrong track, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found. (Oct. 22)
Where are Trump and Harris today?
Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, will participate in a CNN town hall in Delaware County, where she will answer questions from Democrats, Republicans, and independents planning to vote in November. According to CNN, former President Trump has declined to participate in the event.
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a moderated conversation with former US Representative Liz Cheney (out of frame) at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on October 21, 2
Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will travel to Georgia on Wednesday to host a "Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall" with Lt. Governor Burt Jones. This appearance follows Trump’s week in North Carolina and Florida, where he also secured an interview with media mogul Joe Rogan, scheduled for Friday.
Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Trump touted his pledge to provide tax breaks for purchasing cars, highlighting that the benefit would only apply to vehicles made
270 to Win Election Map
It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.
Local elections spotlight
Sue Altman vs Tom Kean Jr.
In New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is seeking a second term against Democrat Sue Altman.
The 7th Congressional District covers Central and North Jersey, including Hunterdon, Warren, and Parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties. Though New Jersey is solidly blue, this is a competitive race, one of several in the New York City suburbs and exurbs that could determine the balance of power in Congress.