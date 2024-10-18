2024 election update: Polls, news as Trump Jan. 6 docs could be released | Oct. 18

With Election Day 2024 just weeks away and both candidates heading for Michigan Friday, Former President Donald Trump faces heightened scrutiny as new January 6 documents may soon be released in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election case.

In a five-page ruling, Judge Chutkan emphasized that the strong public interest in the documents takes precedence over the argument for keeping them confidential until after Election Day.

It remains uncertain what the dossier scheduled for release on Friday will contain or how much of it will be redacted.

This comes as Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for skipping the annual Al Smith charity dinner to campaign in Wisconsin, calling her absence "deeply disrespectful."

While Harris recorded a video message that was played onscreen at the event, Trump joked, "You better remember that I’m here and she’s not," he said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on October 17, 2024 in New York City. Trump was the feature Expand

For Harris, a loss in the "blue wall," a region known for its traditional Democratic support, could jeopardize her chances as she seeks to avoid a repeat of Hillary Clinton's eight-year-old collapse in the area.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 20 days from today.

New York - JUNE 27, 2023 - Voting booths are seen devoid of voters at the 9th DistrIct inside PS175 in Harlem. The election, which features contests in almost all of the City Council districts, has so far attracted about 44,600 voters who've cast bal Expand

‘Big Youth Gender Gap’: The The Times/Siena poll indicates that Trump leads among men aged 18 to 29 across seven different measures, and young men are generally more Republican than young women, suggesting they may back him. (Oct. 18)

Black & Young Voters: relatively few Black voters and younger voters are registering high interest in the 2024 election. (Oct. 15)

'Neck-to-neck: A UMass Lowell poll cited by : A UMass Lowell poll cited by POLITICO shows a tightening race as Harris leads Trump 46 percent to 45 percent, well within the poll's margin of error. (Oct. 17)

On Friday, both candidates are directing their campaigns toward the crucial swing state of Michigan.

At the same time, court records and evidence in the Trump 2020 election interference case are expected to be unsealed.

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will make three campaign stops in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Oakland County.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 17: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at the Resch Expo Center on October 17, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The event was one of three Harris had scheduled in the swing s Expand

Former President Donald Trump: After making a stop at "FOX & Friends" early Friday morning, the Republican nominee will hold a roundtable event in Oakland County before hosting an evening rally in Detroit.

Majority Leader of the US Senate Chuck Schumer (R) looks on as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Hilton Midtown in New York, October Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Mondaire Jones and Rep. Mike Lawler during the Congressional District 17 election debate hosted by News 12 and moderated by Reporter Tara Rosenblum on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Yonkers, N.Y.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a first-term Republican, is locked in a competitive reelection bid against Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones for his congressional seat in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The NY-17 race is one of many in the New York City area that can tip the balance of power in the House to the right or left.

Eleven districts within a 90-mile drive of Manhattan are expected to be among the country's most closely contested House races on Election Day.

