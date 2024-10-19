2024 election update: Trump's technical difficulties, Harris with Lizzo, Usher | Oct. 19

As Election Day 2024 approaches, former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after a microphone failure at a Detroit rally left him silent for nearly 20 minutes while supporters chanted.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is hosting a rally in Detroit with singer Lizzo ahead of early voting.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, greets Tommy "Hitman" Hearns during a campaign rally on October 18, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.

On Saturday, Trump will hold another rally in Pennsylvania while Harris campaigns in Georgia alongside Usher.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 19 days from today.

"I Voted" stickers are seen as residents vote during the New York City mayoral primary election at the Brooklyn Museum polling station on June 22, 2021 in New York City.

Big Youth Gender Gap’: The The Times/Siena poll indicates that Trump leads among men aged 18 to 29 across seven different measures, and young men are generally more Republican than young women, suggesting they may back him. (Oct. 18)

Black & Young Voters: relatively few Black voters and younger voters are registering high interest in the 2024 election. (Oct. 15) NBC poll shows relatively few Black voters and younger voters are registering high interest in the 2024 election. (Oct. 15)

'Neck-to-neck: A UMass Lowell poll cited by A UMass Lowell poll cited by POLITICO shows a tightening race as Harris leads Trump 46 percent to 45 percent, well within the poll's margin of error. (Oct. 17)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee is upping her star power and will return to Atlanta Saturday for a rally featuring the city’s own R&B superstar Usher, who is set to perform, and she is also expected to attend church services. This after campaigning in Michigan with Detroit-native, Lizzo, who said she voted early for Harris, according to CNN.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 18, 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage to speak at her presidential campaign rally at the Oakland Expo Center in Waterford, MI on October 18, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee is holding a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican National Committee Chairwoman, and Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, will be campaigning on his behalf in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday morning.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, greets Tommy "Hitman" Hearns during a campaign rally on October 18, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.

Mondaire Jones and Rep. Mike Lawler during the Congressional District 17 election debate hosted by News 12 on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Yonkers, N.Y.

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a first-term Republican, is locked in a competitive reelection bid against Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones for his congressional seat in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The NY-17 race is one of many in the New York City area that can tip the balance of power in the House to the right or left.

Eleven districts within a 90-mile drive of Manhattan are expected to be among the country's most closely contested House races on Election Day.