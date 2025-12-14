Weather: Snow falls across NYC and parts of New Jersey, Connecticut

The Brief Snow fell across New York City, Long Island and parts of New Jersey, with forecast totals ranging from 2 to 6 inches depending on location. Winter weather advisories remained in effect through early afternoon due to hazardous, snow-covered roads. The heaviest snow was expected in Suffolk County, where up to 7 inches is possible.



Snow fell across New York City, New Jersey and southern Connecticut this Sunday morning, with several inches of accumulation expected to continue as winter weather advisories remained in place.

What we know:

The National Weather Service in Upton reported that areas of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York — including Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Passaic, Bergen, Essex, Union and Westchester counties — were forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow, with isolated 5-inch amounts possible.

Northeast winter alerts from powerful, cross-country winter storm (FOX Weather)

Inside New York City and surrounding counties — including Hudson, Essex, Union, Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau — expected snowfall totals were in the 3 to 5 inch range, with locally 6 inches possible.

The highest forecast amounts remained across Long Island. Northeast, northwest, southwest and southeast Suffolk County are all expected to receive 4 to 6 inches, with locally 7 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast snow totals (FOX Weather)

Advisories remained in effect until 1 p.m. today, warning of snow-covered roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Snow in Dix Hills, NY

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service advises drivers to slow down and use caution, noting that roads may remain snow-covered this morning. Officials encourage checking local transportation services for updated road information.

By the numbers:

2–4 inches : Forecast totals for much of Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

3–5 inches : Expected snowfall for New York City.

6–7 inches : Highest forecast amounts for Suffolk County.

1 p.m. Sunday: When winter weather advisories are scheduled to expire.

Snowfall in Totowa, Passaic County, NJ on Dec 14, 2025.

What's next:

Snow was expected to continue through the morning, with hazardous travel persisting until road crews improve conditions. Temperatures remain cold and may limit melting.