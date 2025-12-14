How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for NYC area
NEW YORK - Snow fell across the Tri-State area on Sunday, and snowfall observations from the National Weather Service show totals across New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT
The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning.
New York snow totals
New York City
- Central Park: 1.1 inches
- LaGuardia Airport: 1.7 inches
- JFK Airport: 2.6 inches
- Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island: Various reports between 1.7 and 2.6 inches
Snow in Dix Hills, NY
Long Island
- Islip Airport: 2.4 inches
- Centereach: 2.8 inches
- Poquott: 2.9 inches
- Miller Place: 3.5 inches
- 2 NNW Islip: 4.0 inches
Hudson Valley & Surrounding NY Counties
- Nyack (Rockland County): 3.1 inches
- Highland Mills (Orange County): 4.2–4.8 inches (highest total in the region so far)
- Carmel (Putnam County): 2.0 inches
- Hartsdale (Westchester County): 3.5 inches
- Peekskill: 3.2 inches
New Jersey snow totals
- Ridgefield (Bergen County): 1.5 inches
- Springfield (Essex County): 4.5 inches
- Newark (near downtown): 4.0 inches
- Plainfield (Union County): 2.9–4.7 inches
- Cranford: 4.5 inches
- Newark Liberty Airport: 2.4 inches
Snowfall in Totowa, Passaic County, NJ on Dec 14, 2025.
Connecticut snow totals
- Weston: 2.4 inches
- Branford: 2.5 inches
- Guilford: 2.0 inches
- Niantic: 0.5 inches
By the numbers:
Highest total as of Sunday morning: 4.8 inches in Highland Mills, NY
Other significant totals:
- 4.7 inches in Plainfield, NJ
- 4.5 inches in Springfield, NJ
- 4.5 inches in Cranford, NJ
- 4.0 inches near Newark and in parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties
NYC borough averages: Generally 1–3 inches as of 8:30 a.m.
The Source: This story is based on observed snowfall totals from the National Weather Service New York (Upton) Public Information Statement.