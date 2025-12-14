How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for NYC area

The Brief Snow fell across NYC, New Jersey and Connecticut, with observed totals ranging from 1 to nearly 5 inches depending on location. The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements. Some of the highest amounts included 4.8 inches in Orange County and 4.7 inches in Plainfield, New Jersey.



Snow fell across the Tri-State area on Sunday, and snowfall observations from the National Weather Service show totals across New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning.

New York City

Central Park: 1.1 inches

LaGuardia Airport: 1.7 inches

JFK Airport: 2.6 inches

Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island: Various reports between 1.7 and 2.6 inches

Snow in Dix Hills, NY

Long Island

Islip Airport: 2.4 inches

Centereach: 2.8 inches

Poquott: 2.9 inches

Miller Place: 3.5 inches

2 NNW Islip: 4.0 inches

Hudson Valley & Surrounding NY Counties

Nyack (Rockland County): 3.1 inches

Highland Mills (Orange County): 4.2–4.8 inches (highest total in the region so far)

Carmel (Putnam County): 2.0 inches

Hartsdale (Westchester County): 3.5 inches

Peekskill: 3.2 inches

Ridgefield (Bergen County): 1.5 inches

Springfield (Essex County): 4.5 inches

Newark (near downtown): 4.0 inches

Plainfield (Union County): 2.9–4.7 inches

Cranford: 4.5 inches

Newark Liberty Airport: 2.4 inches

Snowfall in Totowa, Passaic County, NJ on Dec 14, 2025.

Weston: 2.4 inches

Branford: 2.5 inches

Guilford: 2.0 inches

Niantic: 0.5 inches

By the numbers:

Highest total as of Sunday morning: 4.8 inches in Highland Mills, NY

Other significant totals:

4.7 inches in Plainfield, NJ

4.5 inches in Springfield, NJ

4.5 inches in Cranford, NJ

4.0 inches near Newark and in parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties

NYC borough averages: Generally 1–3 inches as of 8:30 a.m.