How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for NYC area

Published  December 14, 2025 9:13am EST
New York
The Brief

    • Snow fell across NYC, New Jersey and Connecticut, with observed totals ranging from 1 to nearly 5 inches depending on location.
    • The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements.
    • Some of the highest amounts included 4.8 inches in Orange County and 4.7 inches in Plainfield, New Jersey.

NEW YORK - Snow fell across the Tri-State area on Sunday, and snowfall observations from the National Weather Service show totals across New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

The National Weather Service released a Public Information Statement detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning.

New York snow totals

New York City

  • Central Park: 1.1 inches
  • LaGuardia Airport: 1.7 inches
  • JFK Airport: 2.6 inches
  • Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island: Various reports between 1.7 and 2.6 inches

Snow in Dix Hills, NY

Long Island

  • Islip Airport: 2.4 inches
  • Centereach: 2.8 inches
  • Poquott: 2.9 inches
  • Miller Place: 3.5 inches
  • 2 NNW Islip: 4.0 inches

Hudson Valley & Surrounding NY Counties

  • Nyack (Rockland County): 3.1 inches
  • Highland Mills (Orange County): 4.2–4.8 inches (highest total in the region so far)
  • Carmel (Putnam County): 2.0 inches
  • Hartsdale (Westchester County): 3.5 inches
  • Peekskill: 3.2 inches

New Jersey snow totals

  • Ridgefield (Bergen County): 1.5 inches
  • Springfield (Essex County): 4.5 inches
  • Newark (near downtown): 4.0 inches
  • Plainfield (Union County): 2.9–4.7 inches
  • Cranford: 4.5 inches
  • Newark Liberty Airport: 2.4 inches

Snowfall in Totowa, Passaic County, NJ on Dec 14, 2025.

Connecticut snow totals

  • Weston: 2.4 inches
  • Branford: 2.5 inches
  • Guilford: 2.0 inches
  • Niantic: 0.5 inches

By the numbers:

Highest total as of Sunday morning: 4.8 inches in Highland Mills, NY

Other significant totals:

  • 4.7 inches in Plainfield, NJ
  • 4.5 inches in Springfield, NJ
  • 4.5 inches in Cranford, NJ
  • 4.0 inches near Newark and in parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties

NYC borough averages: Generally 1–3 inches as of 8:30 a.m.

The Source: This story is based on observed snowfall totals from the National Weather Service New York (Upton) Public Information Statement.

