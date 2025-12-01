Up to 7 inches of snow possible in parts of NY, NJ: Timeline, forecast, predicted totals

The Brief A coastal storm is set to bring accumulating snow to parts of New York and New Jersey early Tuesday, with higher totals now expected inland. Orange County could see 4 to 7 inches of snow, while parts of New Jersey and Connecticut may pick up 3 to 5 inches before a changeover to rain. New York City is forecast to start with flakes but quickly turn to rain Tuesday morning, limiting accumulation.



Snow could be coming to the tri-state just as December begins, and the National Weather Service now says some areas north and west of New York City could see higher totals than earlier expected.

The latest NWS briefing, issued early Monday, shows a stronger signal for accumulating snow inland as a coastal storm moves in Tuesday.

How much snow are we getting on Tuesday?

By the numbers:

NYC and the immediate coast may see little to no snow, but parts of the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and Connecticut are in line for several inches before the changeover to rain.

The National Weather Service says snow will begin early Tuesday across the interior, with a transition to rain from south to north during the morning. According to NWS, snowfall projections have increased for some counties:

Highest predicted totals

Orange County: 4 to 7 inches possible

Western Passaic (N.J.), Putnam (N.Y.): 3 to 5 inches

Moderate totals

Rest of the Lower Hudson Valley, much of N.J.: 1 to 3 inches before mixing and changing to rain Tuesday morning

Lowest totals

New York City: little or no snow

Long Island: no snow currently expected

A map from the latest NWS briefing highlighted a corridor from northern New Jersey through the Hudson Valley and into interior Connecticut with the greatest potential for several inches of snow before the changeover.

By Tuesday afternoon, most lower-elevation areas will see plain rain before precipitation tapers off as a light rain/snow mix.

The city activated parts of its flash-flood response plan Sunday in advance of the incoming storm, preparing for drainage issues, wet roads and reduced visibility as rain becomes the dominant precipitation type.

Advisories and alerts

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Orange County from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Putnam, Rockland, and western Passaic counties during the same timeframe.

Interior areas could see hazardous travel Tuesday morning due to snow-covered roads.

When is it going to snow?

Timeline:

The NWS predicted the most likely shift from snow to a wintry mix and then rain:

4 a.m.: Widespread snow inland; mix/rain near the coast

7 a.m.: Snow continues inland; NYC transitions toward a mix

10 a.m.: Rain moves into the city; mixing continues northward

1–4 p.m.: Most of the region is rain, except pockets of lingering snow northwest

7 p.m.: Precipitation tapers, ending as a light mix inland

What we don't know:

Forecasters still note uncertainty in the exact track of the low-pressure system.

A shift south and east could keep colder air in place longer — bringing higher totals farther south into coastal CT and possibly closer to NYC. A warmer track would sharply reduce totals along I-95.

What's next:

The National Weather Service will issue another briefing by 5 p.m. Monday, and officials urge commuters to prepare for slippery early-morning conditions north and west of the city.

