What day will it feel most like spring in the NYC area?

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The Brief The feeling of spring doesn't always arrive when the season starts. A new study analyzed the "springiest" day for each state. New Jersey will be on May 5, followed by New York on May 7.



Spring may have begun last month, but winter weather continues to pop up in forecasts across the country.

So, when does spring truly arrive? It depends on where you live!

What we know:

A recent study identified the "springiest" day of the year for each state based on the last spring freeze for each region, along with when greenery starts to peak.

The New York City area won't get that spring feeling until May! In New Jersey, it will feel the most like spring on May 5, with New York just days behind on May 7.

However, spring will seem far away for both states this week as temperatures dip into the 40s and 50s during the day, and 30s at night!

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The "springiest" day ranges from as early as February 8 in southern Texas, to as late as May 31 in Wyoming.

In other northeastern states, Virginia has already reached its spring peak on April 5, while Pennsylvania will feel the most like spring on April 19, followed by Maryland on April 20 and Delaware on April 21.

What you can do:

Knowing when spring truly arrives across the country can help you plan when and where to travel throughout the season.

According to the study, "early spring trips in March tend to favor the South and Gulf states. By April, comfortable conditions shift toward the Midwest and East Coast. And by late April or early May, some of the most pleasant spring weather occurs in the northern states and those at higher elevations."