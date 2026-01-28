Parts of NYC, Long Island could see at least 3 inches of snow this weekend

The Brief The National Weather Service reports that a strong storm will develop this weekend. There could be advisory level snowfall across portions of Long Island and New York City this Sunday. More specific details regarding snow totals will be released over the coming days.



There is the potential for at least 3 inches of snow across portions of New York City and Long Island.

Potential nor'easter this weekend

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong storm will develop this weekend; there could be advisory level snowfall across portions of Long Island and New York City this Sunday.

More specific details regarding snow totals will be released over the coming days.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 29.

Frigid temperatures will be in place until Friday night.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Mike Woods says the region needs to watch the storm closely.

"If it’s a little farther offshore, we’re left with less of an impact," Woods said. "But if it’s a little closer to us, we could have a major nor’easter on our hands."

Dig deeper:

Woods says some forecast models currently show snow reaching parts of the tri-state area, particularly the Jersey Shore and the eastern end of Long Island, late Saturday into Sunday.

There is higher confidence that coastal areas of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia see winter impacts as low pressure area forms on the Southeast coast. (FOX Weather)

Other scenarios keep the storm farther offshore, limiting impacts for the city. Forecasters emphasize that the exact track of the storm remains uncertain. Even a shift of 50 to 100 miles could change precipitation types, snowfall totals or whether some areas see little to no snow at all.

Forecast guidance suggests snow could begin as early as Friday night in parts of the Southeast before spreading north.

The setup includes very cold air already in place across the Northeast, combined with a developing coastal storm that could pull moisture northward. Woods notes that temperatures will trend colder over the next several days, not warmer.

"We’ve got more shots of Arctic air coming through," he said. "That’s why temperatures are actually going down instead of up."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (In this scenario, after the coastal low develops off the coast of the Carolinas and Virginia, the storm tracks past the "40/70 benchmark." Which would likely produce significant snowfall along the I-95 corridor.(FOX Weather))

The backstory:

Forecasters say a pronounced dip in the jet stream is reinforcing cold air across much of the eastern United States while steering the storm farther south before it turns north.

HOBOKEN, NJ - JANUARY 26: Chunks of ice float in the Hudson River in front of the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on January 26, 2026, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

A strong upper-level disturbance is expected to become embedded in the jet stream late this week, helping trigger the development of low pressure off the East Coast.

The Lower Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge are seen in the background as a woman walks through the snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on January 26, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

With cold air already in place, that combination raises the risk for snow if the storm moves close enough to the region.

