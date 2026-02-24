School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Wednesday, Feb. 25
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 25 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT
- MORE: Click HERE for real-time school closing updates.
What we know:
List of school closings and delays
New York
- Riverhead School District: 2-hour delay
New Jersey
- Barnegat Tonwship School District: 2-hour delay
- Bloomfield School District: 90-minute delay
- Kinnelon Borough School District: 2-hour delay
- Marlboro Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Middletown Township School District: 2-hour delay
Connecticut
None at the moment. Come back for updates.
The Source: This article includes information from the schools listed above.