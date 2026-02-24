Expand / Collapse search

School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Wednesday, Feb. 25

By
Published  February 24, 2026 4:42pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
Upcoming snow threats this week for NYC area

FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente joined Newsroom Live with Dan Bowens to talk about upcoming snow threats for the New York City area.

NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 25 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

  • MORE: Click HERE for real-time school closing updates.

What we know:

List of school closings and delays

New York

  • Riverhead School District: 2-hour delay

New Jersey

  • Barnegat Tonwship School District: 2-hour delay
  • Bloomfield School District: 90-minute delay
  • Kinnelon Borough School District: 2-hour delay
  • Marlboro Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Middletown Township School District: 2-hour delay

Connecticut

None at the moment. Come back for updates.

The Source: This article includes information from the schools listed above.

