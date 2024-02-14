Watch: Michigan deputies perform ice rescue to save trapped ATV rider

One person is safe after falling through thin ice in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.

A skilled rescue crew with the Delta County Sheriff's Office utilized advanced technology to aid the rescue operation.

Deputies utilized drones to assess the surroundings and an airboat to safely navigate the icy waters at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after an individual became stranded on the ice when their all-terrain vehicle fell through it, deputies said. Fortunately, the victim was able to call 911 for help.

The rescue crew's quick-thinking and advanced equipment played a critical role in successfully saving the person in distress. Following the rescue, the deputies even recovered the victim's cell phone, which had been left on the ice.

Last fall, the Delta County Sheriff's Office said they bought the airboat used in the rescue operation with grant funds. Since then, it has been put into service and used in several rescues.

The sheriff’s office said they use drones to locate victims and recordings to prepare rescuers.

"During this rescue, members observed very unsafe ice conditions," the sheriff's office said. "This video was made during the course of that rescue to highlight and share with the public what was observed and showcase the newest piece of lifesaving equipment."

As the temperature drops in the next few days, the sheriff's office said the open water spots will have a thin layer of ice, making them look safe.

"Remember that ice conditions change on a regular basis," deputies warn.

