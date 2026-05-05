Summer forecast 2026: Historic heat, severe weather expected across Northeast

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The Brief Major cities will see a spike in 90-degree days, paired with higher humidity and warmer nights. Severe weather is expected to peak in the Northeast during July and August. The combination of prolonged excessive heat and extreme weather will directly impact residents.



Summer is still weeks away, but the Northeast's sweltering spring days have left many wondering: is this a sign of things to come?

What we know:

AccuWeather recently released this year's summer forecast, signaling the possibility of historic heat and peaks of severe weather for the region.

"A hot summer is predicted across most of the contiguous United States in 2026, with almost no areas expected to have temperatures below the historical average for the season," Metrologist Brian Lada said.

Hot days are coming

By the numbers:

In the Northeast, temperatures are expected to be 1–2 degrees higher than average from June to August, and the number of 90-degree days is predicted to be near or above the historical average.

Last summer, temperatures rose to 90 degrees or above for 14 days in New York City and 37 days in Philadelphia. This summer, those numbers are forecasted to be 16–22 days for NYC and 32–38 days for Philadelphia.

A "late surge of heat and higher humidity" could increase temperatures during the day across the Northeast, making way for warmer nights, according to AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok.

Stormy summer

What we know:

Experts say severe weather could peak for the Northeast in July as storms shift farther east later this summer.

"In July and August, there will be a rising risk of destructive lines of thunderstorms known as derechos," Lada said.

A derecho is a powerful thunderstorm with winds that can exceed 100mph. It is also known as an "inland hurricane" due to the mounce of wind damage it can cause. Parts of the Northeast could be at risk in July and August.

Why you should care:

Long periods of excessive heat could drive up energy demands and lead to high electic bills, while wind damage from severe weather could cause power outages.