Powerful storms down trees, shutter COVID test sites in NYC area

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for much of the New York City region through Monday evening. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph were expected as a front moved through the area. The front also brought thunderstorms. Several areas got two inches of rain.

The stormy weather led authorities to close several drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the region.

Authorities warned about damaging winds that could blow down power lines and trees, which did happen in several areas.

> FOX 5 WEATHER BLOG

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

---------

Advertisement

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

--------