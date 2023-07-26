NYC weather: Wednesday heatwave kicks in ahead of weekend storms
NYC Wednesday forecast
- Heat starts to build to some degree, but it will increase over the next couple of days. Overall, sunny and partly cloudy.
NEW YORK CITY - "It still looks like a heatwave setting up for us here in the tri-state so get ready to sweat," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.
- MORE: FOX 5 NY Weather Center
NYC Thursday forecast
- Storms make a return with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.
NYC Friday forecast
- Heatwave continues with sunshine, along with some cloudy intervals.
NYC weekend forecast
- Saturday will see partly cloudy skies in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
- Sunday will see partly cloudy skies. Temperature will cool down to low-80s.