NYC weather: Wednesday heatwave kicks in ahead of weekend storms

NYC Wednesday forecast

  • Heat starts to build to some degree, but it will increase over the next couple of days. Overall, sunny and partly cloudy.

NEW YORK CITY - "It still looks like a heatwave setting up for us here in the tri-state so get ready to sweat," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. 

NYC Thursday forecast

  • Storms make a return with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.

NYC Friday forecast

  • Heatwave continues with sunshine, along with some cloudy intervals.

NYC weekend forecast

  • Saturday will see partly cloudy skies in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
  • Sunday will see partly cloudy skies. Temperature will cool down to low-80s.