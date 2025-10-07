Nor’easter threatens NYC this weekend with heavy rain, winds l Forecast

The Brief A potential nor’easter could bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal impacts this weekend to the New York City area. "It looks like Sunday into Monday right now, but one of the models brings it quite close to us," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. Areas from the Carolinas to southern New England are at risk of being impacted.



A powerful area of low pressure is expected to develop along the East Coast this weekend, packing heavy rain and high winds that potentially could impact the New York City area.

What we know:

The coastal storm will likely be of the nor’easter variety, meaning it will pack strong winds that blow from the northeast and heavy precipitation.

An overview of the forecast for a possible nor'easter this weekend. (FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, computer models are in unusually strong agreement supporting the development of the system that remains several days away.

‘Brings it quite close to us’

What they're saying:

"There is a coastal load that we are watching for early next week," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "It looks like Sunday into Monday right now, but one of the models brings it quite close to us, which is the American model. The other one wants to push it back into the Carolinas. So, there is not agreement within the models as it stands yet, which means very much be on standby."

The timeline of possible impacts from a weekend nor'easter. (FOX Weather)

What are the impacts?

Local perspective:

Cold air will not be in place during the storm, meaning all the precipitation will be of the liquid variety along the Interstate 95 corridor.

The rainfall forecast from a possible weekend nor'easter. (FOX Weather)

Days of heavy rain, high winds, dangerous rip currents and high surf are likely if the storm develops as expected.

Big picture view:

Anywhere from the Carolinas to southern New England is at risk of being impacted by the potentially strong coastal storm.

What we don't know:

How far north the area of low pressure will make it up the coast remains an open question and will become clearer later in the week.

