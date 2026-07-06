NYC weather: Heavy rain, localized flooding to impact region through Tuesday

The Brief While the morning has brought a temporary break with light showers, the rain is expected to intensify by Monday afternoon. Total rainfall will average 1 to 2 inches for most of the metro area, but could drop at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during peak bands. Conditions will remain wet and muggy through Tuesday, but skies will finally clear out by Wednesday.



Don't pack away your rain gear just yet!

While the morning commute saw a temporary lull with light, scattered showers across the five boroughs, meteorologists warn that we aren't in the clear yet. A significant weather system packed with tropical moisture is tracking across the region, bringing the threat of heavy downpours, thunderstorms and localized flooding through Tuesday morning.

By the numbers:

Overnight rain soaked much of the area, leaving behind thick cloud cover and misty conditions. As of Monday morning, automated rain gauges showed a steady accumulation over the last 24 hours:

Central Park: ~0.66 inches

East Hampton: ~0.50 inches

Sussex: Nearly 1 inch

Scranton: Over 2 inches

While parts of the city have only seen about a third of an inch so far, isolated pockets have already been slammed. Parts of Sullivan County have clocked a staggering 3 to 4 inches of rainfall.

Temperatures are hovering in the mid-to-upper 60s with an easterly wind blowing at 5 to 15 mph.

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What we know:

An area of low pressure is currently riding a frontal boundary straight toward the Tri-State area. While the showers are currently in an "off period" for most of the five boroughs, this system will pull in a surge of tropical moisture later today.

Here's what to expect Monday afternoon and evening:

Return of heavy rain: Showers will intensify and become much more widespread by Monday afternoon and evening.

High rainfall rates: When the heavy bands move through, rain could fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Embedded thunderstorms: Ahead of Tuesday morning, expect a few embedded thunderstorms to mix into the downpours.

Since the ground is already saturated from overnight rain, these high rainfall rates could quickly trigger localized street flooding and poor drainage backups.

The rain will be somewhat scattered, meaning totals will vary wildly depending on exactly where you live.

Most of the metro area can expect an average of 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall by the time the storm wraps up. The heaviest bands are currently targeting the Lower Hudson Valley, parts of Connecticut, and the East End of Long Island, where final rainfall totals could be much more substantial.

When will it dry out?

What's next:

Tuesday will remain muggy and unsettled with a high of 75 degrees as residual showers and morning storms clear the area.

By Wednesday, the low-pressure system will finally exit the region, giving way to a drier sky, breaking sunshine, and much more comfortable weather for the second half of the week.