Tracking potential NYC weekend nor'easter as East Coast snow chances increase

The Brief Parts of the Northeast are still recovering from a major snowstorm as forecasters track another potential system this weekend. Cold air will remain in place, increasing the chance that precipitation could fall as snow. The exact track and impacts of the storm are still uncertain.



Is it supposed to snow this weekend?

What we know:

Forecast models and guidance from the National Weather Service show a strong coastal low-pressure system may develop off the Southeast coast this weekend and move northward along the East Coast.

Potential nor'easter brewing. (FOX Weather)

With very cold air already in place across the Northeast, forecasters say the setup supports the potential for widespread winter precipitation, including snow, across parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

New winter storm coming

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center says confidence has increased that parts of the immediate East Coast could see impactful snow and wind, though the exact placement of the heaviest impacts is still being refined. If the storm tracks close enough to the coast, it could also produce strong, gusty winds, especially along coastal areas.

Days of arctic are to set up over Eastern U.S. (FOX Weather)

Forecasters stress that key details remain uncertain, including the exact track and strength of the storm. Small shifts in the storm’s path could significantly change where snow falls, how much accumulates, and whether some areas see rain or a mix instead.

There is also uncertainty around coastal impacts, including how strong winds may become and whether timing could coincide with high tides, increasing the risk of minor coastal flooding in vulnerable areas.

Weather for this weekend

Why you should care:

Even with uncertainty, the potential impacts could be significant for the New York City region. A weekend storm could disrupt travel, impact outdoor plans and complicate cleanup efforts, especially given the cold temperatures expected to linger into next week.

Forecasters note that prolonged cold could allow any snow or ice to remain on roads and sidewalks longer than usual.

Is there another winter storm coming this weekend?

What's next:

Forecasters say confidence in the storm’s details should improve over the next couple of days as new data comes in. Residents across New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut are urged to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared for possible winter weather impacts this weekend.