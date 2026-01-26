Another potential weekend snowstorm looms for NY, NJ: Early thoughts, forecast

The Brief Forecasters are already tracking the possibility of another major winter storm this weekend in the New York City area. "There are some indications that the next one could be big if not bigger," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. Many areas across the Tri-State saw 10 to 16 inches of snow from the weekend system.



As the New York City area digs out from Sunday's major snowfall, forecasters are already tracking the potential for another significant winter storm that could impact the Tri-State area this weekend.

Winter storm threat map. (FOX Weather)

"There are some indications that the next one could be big if not bigger," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "It's still a long ways out, and the models have kind of advertised this, put this out there last week.... so it's not a guarantee by any means yet."

Upcoming winter storm

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the potential is increasing for a new system to move into the area, though it remains too early to determine exact timing, snowfall totals or impacts. Forecasters urge residents to stay updated as the week unfolds.

FOX Weather echoed those concerns, reporting a major storm threat is looming for the Northeast on the heels of what was the region’s biggest snowstorm in half a decade. The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring an evolving global weather pattern that could open the door for a potential nor’easter this weekend.

Is there another snowstorm coming to New York?

What they're saying:

Woods said early signals on the forecast models are worth watching — but emphasized there are still many unknowns.

"It does seem like it's on both of the major models, the American model and the European model," Woods said. "It looks like it's either coming to South Jersey or basically everyone here in the Tri-State region. How much we get, how intense it will be, well, that still remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, cold air pouring in has prompted a cold weather advisory for parts of the region, with wind chills dropping into the single digits and, in some spots, well below zero.

How much snow fell this weekend?

By the numbers:

Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from NWS showed totals above 12 inches for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Woods said while the snow from this weekend’s storm has ended, winter’s grip has not loosened.

"We got this one done, but the problem is that it’s just so cold outside," Woods said.

The Lower Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge are seen in the background as a woman walks through the snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on January 26, 2026.

With cold air and gusty winds combining, wind chill values across the region could range from 0 to 10 degrees below freezing, with pockets dipping as low as 15 below zero, according to forecasters.

"We keep getting these reinforcing shots of Arctic air, and that’s what’s contributing to the cold weather and extreme cold temperatures," Woods said.

Many areas across the Tri-State saw 10 to 16 inches of snow from the weekend system, which Woods previously described as a "winter wallop." Now, he says, the pattern could bring more weekend storms.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Trucks plow through the snow in Times Square on January 25, 2026 in New York City.

"The next chance for snow looks like it could be out there," Woods said. "We got a lot of these weekend storms."

What's next:

For now, the focus remains on staying safe in the dangerous cold — while keeping a close eye on the potential for another winter storm that could keep the Tri-State locked in an active and unforgiving weather pattern.