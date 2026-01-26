Expand / Collapse search

NWS meteorologist talks potential storm for NYC this weekend

Published  January 26, 2026 7:14pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
Warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in New York Nelson Vas speaks with FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt about the recent winter storm that hit the New York City area, as well as a potential new storm coming this weekend.

The Brief

    • FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt spoke with Nelson Vas, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, about a potential storm next weekend.
    • Vas explained to Schmidt that there are "signs" that meteorologists watch out for when anticipating a storm.
    • "There are a lot of things that have to come together perfectly… to bring us snow fall."

NEW YORK - A meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in New York spoke with FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt about a potential storm coming next weekend.

What they're saying:

Vas explained to Schmidt that there are "signs" that meteorologists watch out for when anticipating a storm.

"There are a lot of things that have to come together perfectly… to bring us snowfall."

The meteorologist said that the "ingredients" are there, but it's still too early to tell if they will culminate in another storm this weekend.

Possible storm coming to NYC

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the potential is increasing for a new system to move into the area, though it remains too early to determine exact timing, snowfall totals or impacts. Forecasters urge residents to stay updated as the week unfolds.

Winter storm threat map. (FOX Weather)

FOX Weather echoed those concerns, reporting a major storm threat is looming for the Northeast on the heels of what was the region’s biggest snowstorm in half a decade. 

The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring an evolving global weather pattern that could open the door for a potential nor’easter this weekend.

The Source: This article includes an interview with warning coordination meteorologist Nelson Vas.

