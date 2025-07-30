NYC heat wave: When will temperatures come down?

The Brief Hot and humid conditions continue today, July 30, marking New York City's second heat wave of the summer. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that heat indexes could reach anywhere from 95 to 105 degrees. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. this evening. Showers and thunderstorms this evening will continue into tomorrow, July 31, and could result in flooding. Rainfall could get heavier Thursday evening into Friday, leading to a potential flash flood and severe thunderstorm threat.



New York City had another day of intense heat and humidity, but when can New Yorkers expect things to cool off?

Current NYC forecast

By the numbers:

Hot and humid conditions continue today, July 30, marking the city's second heat wave of the summer.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that heat indexes could reach anywhere from 95 to 105 degrees. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Audrey Puente mentions that despite the slight decrease in dew point temperatures, "… it still feels quite stifling outside because of the hot temperatures."

Showers and thunderstorms this evening will continue into tomorrow, July 31, and could result in flooding. Rainfall could get heavier Thursday evening into Friday, leading to a potential flash flood and severe thunderstorm threat.

What's next:

"Make those outdoor dinner plans for this weekend." Temperatures will finally start to come down later this week, with Friday marking the turning point.

Here's the forecast for the next few days:

Thursday: Thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night: Thunderstorms continue. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Flood watch from showers, with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday night: Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

To help residents stay safe, New York City has opened cooling centers through Wednesday, according to the city’s Emergency Management Department.

These spaces are especially vital for older adults, people with medical conditions, and anyone without air conditioning.

Local perspective:

The city has also activated its heat emergency plan, coordinating agencies to support vulnerable communities, increase outreach to the homeless and encourage energy conservation.

In addition to indoor cooling centers, New Yorkers can cool off at outdoor spray showers, water fountains, public pools and 14 miles of beaches.

For locations, residents can call 311 or check the city’s Cool Options Map online.

