NY, NJ rain totals: How many inches fell, flash flooding locations

The Brief Slow-moving storms brought heavy rain to New York and New Jersey, with some areas receiving up to 5 inches, causing flash flooding in multiple locations. Atlantic City Airport set a record with 3.07 inches of rain in a single day, while New York City saw 1 to 3 inches, with higher totals in Queens, Nassau County, and Suffolk County. Below find a detailed look at rain totals in your area and where the National Weather Service reported flash flooding incidents.



New York and New Jersey saw a deluge of rain when slow-moving storms slammed the area Thursday afternoon, with some localized areas seeing as much as 5 inches of rain in just a few hours.

JUMP TO: NY RAIN TOTALS | NJ RAIN TOTALS | FLASH FLOOD LOCATIONS

According to the National Weather Service, Atlantic City Airport broke records for most rain falling in a single day, at 3.07 inches. In the New York City area, the region as a whole saw 1 to 3 inches, with 3+ inches in parts of Queens and Nassau County and 5+ inches in Suffolk County.

By the numbers:

Here's a full list of reported rain totals for the region and where flash flooding occurred during Thursday's storm:

The Bronx

Harlem: 1.10 in

Brooklyn

Prospect Park: 2.37 in

Brooklyn College: 1.44 in

Dyker Heights: 1.37 in

South Slope: 1.24 in

Brooklyn: 1.12 in

Pedestrians during a rainstorm in New York, US, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. New York City commuters are bracing for potential flooding from heavy rain Thursday, just hours after an unrelated power outage that continued to snarl subways late into the Expand

Nassau County

Great Neck: 3.08 in

Merrick: 2.33 in

Levittown: 2.17 in

Old Westbury: 1.77 in

North Massapequa: 1.67 in

Massapequa Park: 1.61 in

North Massapequa: 1.59 in

Bethpage: 1.34 in

Freeport: 1.33 in

Massapequa: 1.33 in

Wantagh: 1.31 in

Port Washington: 1.30 in

Hicksville: 1.21 in

Port Washington: 1.19 in

East Hills: 1.12 in

Syosset: 1.04 in

Branchville: 1.02 in

Manhattan

Midtown Manhattan: 1.47 in

Battery Park: 1.17 in

Storm clouds hover near Central Park on July 31, 2025 in New York City. Widespread storms swept across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday, bringing bursts of heavy rain. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Orange County

Middletown: 2.96 in

Middletown: 2.53 in

Walden: 2.48 in

Montgomery: 2.36 in

Otisville: 2.28 in

Port Jervis: 1.94 in

New Windsor: 1.78 in

Vails Gate: 1.56 in

Chester: 1.30 in

Cornwall on Hudson: 1.27 in

Newburgh: 1.24 in

Tuxedo Park: 1.16 in

Warwick: 1.15 in

Montgomery Airport: 1.11 in

Washingtonville: 1.07 in

Queens

Long Island City: 1.26 in

Staten Island

Staten Island: 2.66 in

Westerleigh: 2.66 in

College of Staten Island: 1.92 in

Suffolk County

Sayville: 4.54 in

Islip Airport: 2.85 in

Shirley Airport: 2.57 in

Blue Point: 2.47 in

Patchogue: 2.32 in

North Patchogue: 2.01 in

Fair Harbor: 1.91 in

Shirley: 1.78 in

Farmingdale Airport: 1.56 in

Islip: 1.46 in

Selden: 1.41 in

Dix Hills: 1.27 in

Smithtown: 1.21 in

Amityville: 1.15 in

Ridge: 1.14 in

Saint James: 1.12 in

Stony Brook: 1.08 in

Miller Place: 1.03 in

Westchester County

New Rochelle: 1.02 in

Atlantic County

Atlantic City: 3.07 in

Forsythe: 2.19 in

Egg Harbor Twp: 2.18 in

Egg Harbor Township: 2.13 in

Smithville: 2.12 in

Mays Landing: 2.11 in

Mays Landing: 1.87 in

Atlantic City: 1.81 in

Mays Landing: 1.65 in

Brigantine: 1.51 in

Atlantic City Marina: 1.34 in

Hamilton Twp: 1.32 in

Folsom: 1.27 in

Bergen County

Wallkill: 3.02 in

Burlington County

Browns Mills: 6.00 in

Coyle Field: 1.74 in

Mount Holly: 1.67 in

Lumberton: 1.48 in

Mount Holly WFO: 1.48 in

Tabernacle: 1.32 in

McGuire AFB: 1.23 in

Shamong: 1.15 in

Willingboro: 1.06 in

Camden County

Camden: 1.88 in

Cape May County

Cape May Point: 2.43 in

Sea Isle City: 1.48 in

Ocean City: 1.08 in

Cumberland County

Bridgeton: 3.41 in

Millville: 2.14 in

Greenwich: 1.07 in

Essex County

Caldwell: 3.20 in

West Caldwell: 2.30 in

Montclair: 1.90 in

West Caldwell: 1.58 in

Millburn: 1.46 in

West Orange: 1.46 in

Montclair: 1.40 in

Millburn: 1.36 in

Orange: 1.35 in

Gloucester County

Logan Township: 2.79 in

Mullica Hill: 1.71 in

Mercer County

Ewing: 1.03 in

Middlesex County

Sayreville: 2.98 in

Woodbridge: 1.42 in

Monroe Twp: 1.25 in

Carteret: 1.09 in

Monmouth County

Matawan: 2.40 in

Keyport: 2.10 in

Union Beach: 2.01 in

N. Middletown: 1.94 in

Clarksburg: 1.13 in

Manalapan Township: 1.09 in

Morris County

Randolph: 2.12 in

Stirling: 1.88 in

Ironia: 1.76 in

Mine Hill: 1.76 in

Long Hill Twsp: 1.42 in

Pleasant Plains: 1.32 in

Randolph: 1.13 in

East Hanover: 1.13 in

Madison: 1.09 in

Boonton: 1.06 in

Whippany: 1.04 in

Succasunna: 1.01 in

Ocean County

West Creek: 1.71 in

Beach Haven: 1.58 in

Ship Bottom: 1.47 in

Ship Bottom: 1.47 in

South Seaside Park: 1.34 in

Seaside Park: 1.26 in

Surf City: 1.18 in

Jackson: 1.12 in

Lakewood: 1.10 in

Manchester Twp: 1.01 in

Salem County

Woodstown: 2.60 in

Pennsville: 1.29 in

Pennsville: 1.27 in

Somerset County

Martinsville: 2.40 in

Bernardsville: 2.18 in

Bridgewater: 2.17 in

Bound Brook: 2.00 in

Somerville: 1.83 in

Far Hills: 1.66 in

Bridgewater: 1.44 in

Watchung: 1.13 in

Bound Brook: 1.00 in

Sussex County

Montague: 4.11 in

Wallkill River Nwr: 2.77 in

Walpack Reservoir: 2.61 in

Stockholm: 1.09 in

Barry Lakes: 1.08 in

High Point: 1.00 in

Union County

Mountainside: 1.92 in

Bayside: 1.16 in

Warren County

Columbia: 1.31 in

Here's where flash flooding was reported, according to the NWS:

Suffolk County, Long Island

2 NW Shirley Airport : Moriches Middle Island Road flooded in several spots, stretching across the whole road.

1 NW North Bellport : Numerous road closures reported from Medford to North Bellport.

Holbrook : Multiple roads closed throughout Holbrook due to flooding.

1 S Bohemia : Video showing an SUV with floodwaters up to the windows in a parking lot.

1 NNE Oakdale : Oakdale-Bohemia Rd flooded, with cars unable to pass and some stuck.

1 W Sayville : Several feet of water reported at the intersection of Locust Ave and Bourne Blvd.

West Sayville: Car stuck in floodwaters on Bartley Lane.

Nassau County, Long Island

1 WSW Levittown : Video showing feet of water at the intersection of Chimney Lane and Loring Road.

Russell Gardens: Street covered in feet of water, spilling over onto the LIRR Great Neck train station platform and tracks.

Brooklyn

2 N Bay Ridge: Street flooded with up to a foot of water, with sewers pushing water onto the street.

Queens

Little Neck : Road closure reported; cars stranded in floodwaters on the Little Neck Parkway under the LIE overpass.

1 W Bayside : Flooding on I-295 southbound at Belt System - Cross Island Parkway; Throgs Neck Approach, with all lanes blocked.

2 SSW Bayside : Large truck partially submerged; all lanes of the Clearview Expressway closed.

2 N Fresh Meadows: Flooding on I-295 both directions at Northern Boulevard; NY 25A, with all lanes blocked.

Staten Island

1 W Westerleigh: Flooding on I-278 eastbound approaching Lambert Street, with 2 left lanes of 4 lanes closed.

Orange County, NY

1 E Montgomery Airport: NY 211 at Dunn Road flooded and not passable.

Essex County, NJ

1 NNW Orange: I-280 eastbound with 3 lanes closed due to flooding.

Union County, NJ

1 SE Elizabeth : Vehicle stuck in floodwaters under a bridge.

1 SSW Roselle Park : W 2nd Ave at Pine St closed due to flooding.

Summit : Street/road flooding reported; street/road closed and vehicles stranded.

Westfield: Street/road flooding reported; street/road closed and vehicles stranded.