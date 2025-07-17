When will the NYC humidity break? Heat advisory, risk of severe storms

The Brief Both the heat and humidity will peak in New York City today, with a risk of severe storms later on. A heat advisory remains in effect for New York City until 10 p.m. tonight. FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods says temperatures will reach the mid-90s, but feel like the triple digits.



Both the heat and humidity will peak in New York City today, with a risk of severe storms later on.

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods says temperatures will reach the mid-90s, but feel like the triple digits.

Heat wave peaks

Timeline:

A heat advisory remains in effect for New York City until 10 p.m. tonight:

Thursday: Hot and humid, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 95.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy sky. Low near 75.

Local perspective:

"The beach is where you want to be," Woods says.

With a heat advisory in effect for much of the day, New Yorkers should consider limiting any strenuous activity outside. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that these conditions lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.

Heat index values will range from 95 to 103 today. However, cloud cover could limit the daytime heat.

What's next:

"Looks like we're looking good for Friday into Saturday."

Friday: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday night: Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night: Showers later in the day. Lows in the mid-70s.

