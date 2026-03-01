Light snow on Sunday ahead of freezing temps, wintry mix next week

The Brief New York City is expected to see about an inch of snow fall on Sunday. Monday will bring more frigid temperatures after a warmer weekend. The week ahead will see lots of wet weather.



This weekend's spring tease is over as snow falls in New York City on Sunday, bringing frigid temperatures to start off the week.

What we know:

An early morning wintry mix will change into snow throughout the morning on Sunday, tapering off around lunchtime. However, the cold will stick around!

Afternoon highs will only be in the lower 30s, and temperatures will continue to drop into the overnight hours.

Monday morning will start off in the teens, and stay below freezing with a high of just 30 degrees.

How much snow will fall on Sunday?

By the numbers:

Snowfall totals are expected to linger around an inch across the region, with models projecting 1.3 inches for New York City on Sunday.

Forecasters say most snow will melt on contact thanks to this weekend's warmer temperatures.

Wet week ahead

What's next:

Monday may be cold, but it's one of the only dry days this week!

The wet weather returns with a wintry mix on Tuesday, then rain on both Thursday and Friday.