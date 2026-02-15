Light snow expected across NYC area Sunday night: Here's how much

The Brief The New York City area could see some snow on Sunday night. About an inch of snow is expected in the city, with about 2 inches expected on Long Island. More snow is possible if the storm shifts.



The holiday weekend could bring some more winter weather to the New York City area with some snow overnight.

What we know:

Accumulating snow up to 2 inches is expected to fall across the NYC metro area, much of northeast New Jersey and most of Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

New York City is likely to see just an inch, while parts of Long Island could get closer to 2 inches.

The snow is expected to fall Sunday night into Monday morning.

Snow and slush covered roads could cause hazardous travel for President's Day weekend.

Temperatures are not expected to drop as low as the last snowfall, with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

What we don't know:

Snow totals, along with how long snow will fall and how far it will spread, remain uncertain.

Forecasters say if the storm tracks north or northwest it could mean more snow across the region, while a shift south could lead to little or no snow.