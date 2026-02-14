Up to 3 inches of snow possible Sunday night in New York City, Long Island, northeast New Jersey

The Brief The National Weather Service says 1 to 2 inches of snow, locally up to 3 inches, are possible Sunday night into early Monday. The highest totals are expected across the NYC metro, northeast New Jersey and most of Long Island. Slippery travel could impact the Monday morning commute.



Light accumulating snow is possible across parts of the New York City metro area late Sunday night into early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

What we know:

The National Weather Service in New York says total snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected across the NYC metro, much of northeast New Jersey and most of Long Island.

Some areas could see locally up to 3 inches.

A coating to 1 inch is possible farther north and northeast of the city.

Forecasters say snow and slush-covered roads may result in hazardous travel late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be marginal for accumulation, mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

By the numbers:

According to the National Weather Service New York:

What we don't know:

Forecasters say uncertainty remains high with this system.

A track farther north or northwest could result in more widespread advisory-level snowfall. A shift farther south could mean little, if any, snowfall.

There is also uncertainty about how long accumulating snow will last and how far north it will extend.

What's next:

No winter weather advisories are currently in effect, but the National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory could be issued in later forecasts.

The next forecast briefing is expected by 6 a.m. Sunday.