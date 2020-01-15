Landslide destroys vantage point seconds after person walks away

A person walking around a coastal community in Italy on a rainy day in December had a terrifyingly close call with death. A landslide suddenly hit the vantage point where the person had been standing just seconds earlier.

Authorities just released video footage from a closed-circuit camera of the scary incident that happened on Dec. 21 in Cetara, a village on the Amalfi Coast.

The video shows a person under a blue umbrella standing along a promenade along a hillside. The person then walks out of view and seconds later a massive amount of earth crashes down the hill and obliterates the area.

An entire terrace of rock collapsed onto a road below, blocking vehicles and rescue workers, according to a report.

Authorities said that the person survived.

"The person who appears with the blue umbrella is miraculously alive!" the region's civil protection agency said in a Facebook post.

The agency added that a warning was in effect that day of "hydrogeological instability" due to bad weather.

"The civil protection weather alert warns you that you may find yourself in dangerous situations," the agency said online. "Pay attention!!! The citizen is the first architect of his security!"

The mayor of nearby Vietri sul Mare had ordered school buildings in her locale to accommodate the citizens of Cetaro who were affected by the landslide.

Via Storyful and other reports