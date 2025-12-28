Ice threat returns as freezing rain targets New York, New Jersey Sunday night

The Brief Freezing rain is expected to develop across interior parts of New York and New Jersey Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has expanded winter weather advisories as slick travel conditions become possible. Forecasters say even light ice buildup could create hazardous roads overnight.



A period of freezing rain is expected to move across parts of the Northeast Sunday evening, prompting winter weather advisories and raising concerns about dangerous travel conditions in New York and New Jersey.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says freezing rain is likely across interior sections of the region Sunday evening as temperatures hover near or below freezing.

Forecasters expect ice accumulations ranging from a light glaze to about one-tenth of an inch in advisory areas. Even small amounts of ice could make untreated roads slippery and hazardous.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 29 to 32 degrees during the event, creating conditions that could lead to difficult travel for several hours.

This graphic displays the forecast for the Northeast Sunday to Monday.(FOX Weather)

Winter weather advisories

Winter weather advisories are in effect beginning Sunday afternoon and evening for several interior counties.

In New York, advisories include areas such as Orange, Putnam, Rockland, northern Westchester and parts of the Hudson Valley.

In New Jersey, interior and northern sections are expected to see the greatest impacts, particularly in areas away from the immediate coast.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to rise Sunday night, allowing freezing rain to transition to plain rain toward or shortly after midnight.

Why you should care:

Forecasters warn that freezing rain is especially dangerous because it can create icy road conditions quickly, even when precipitation appears light.

Officials urge drivers to slow down, allow extra travel time and be prepared for slick spots, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads.

The National Weather Service says it will continue monitoring how quickly precipitation moves in and how long cold air remains trapped near the surface, which could affect the duration of freezing rain.