Heat wave: When will NYC get a break?

The third day of extreme temperatures marks an official heat wave for New York City. Will things start to cool down anytime soon?

When will the NYC heat wave end?

What we know:

A heat advisory is in effect for New York City until 7 p.m. later this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Mike Woods reports today's temperatures would reach a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit, which is close to the record high. Today marks the third consecutive day of extreme heat in the city.

A heat wave is typically defined as when temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for at least two to three consecutive days.

'Colder' temps on the way

Timeline:

Woods says that a weak cold front moving into the Tri-State region could kick off some showers later this afternoon, though chances are small. The low for tonight will be 71 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tomorrow will be a cooler and cloudier day with a greater chance of showers, bringing an end to the oppressive heat wave in the city with a high of 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperatures will stay lower this weekend, with highs around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.