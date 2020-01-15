Drone video shows flooding in Western Australia

Former Cyclone Blake brought torrential rain to Western Australia's vast interior last week. The drenching rain caused rivers and streams to flood the arid outback, which had its second-driest year on record in 2019.

This drone footage, captured near the Prenti Downs Cattle Station on Jan. 10, shows the flooded landscape.

The station said in a Facebook post that "a serious amount of water moving across the country" after the heavy downpours.

"Strong winds made it difficult to get the drone up, as did persistent rain," the Facebook post said. "Very welcome rain!"

The cattle station that that Windidda Creek was "flowing nicely," Lake Carnegie was full, and Lake Wells was close to full.

Nearby Carnegie Station got close to 11 inches of rainfall on Jan. 10, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. That is around four times the region's total rainfall for all of 2019.

The rain also revived the De Grey River and the Fortescue River in the northern part of the state, the bureau said.

A video posted on Instagram showed trucks plowing through a flooded road in Newman, a town south of Port Hedland. Police urged motorists to avoid non-essential journeys because of the dangerous driving conditions.