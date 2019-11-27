Denver airport workers build snowman near tarmac

Workers at Denver International Airport were spotted building a snowman in a secluded spot near the runway on Wednesday.

"These air controllers are building a snowman at the Denver Airport," Abigail Ladd, who captured the video and posted it to social media, can be heard saying. "This might be my favorite thing I've seen all day."

Stormy conditions caused the cancellation of nearly 500 flights into and out of Denver International Airport, according to local reports. About 10 inches of snow fell on the airport.

