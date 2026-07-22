Chance of showers lingers across NYC following Tuesday's destructive storms

The Brief The air remains very sticky with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s, as the cold front from Tuesday's storms is still slowly moving through the region. Expect a high of 85 degrees. While there won't be a severe weather outbreak, there is still a 20–30% chance of scattered showers or a stray, heavier storm. Once the remnants of this system push out, Thursday will bring significantly nicer weather that is expected to stick around for a while.



If you are stepping outside on Wednesday, you will immediately notice that the atmosphere still has a little energy left in it.

While the NYC region shouldn't expect a repeat of Tuesday's severe weather outbreak, the forecast still calls for a very warm and sticky day with the chance for scattered showers.

What we know:

The cold front responsible for Tuesday's storms has not completely cleared our area. It is currently situated just to the north and west, which is why the region is still seeing a bit of action in Upstate New York, where the front meets the high humidity.

Fortunately, the bulk of Tuesday's intense showers and storms have moved on, though a few showers are still lingering around the Jersey Shore.

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Local perspective:

Wednesday morning began around 73 degrees in Central Park with partly to mostly cloudy skies and very high humidity with dew points remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s, giving the air a distinctly "tropical" feel.

Because temperatures are relatively moderate, the high humidity isn't completely miserable, but you will certainly feel it.

What's next:

The cold front is slowly begging through the region. Because there isn't as much lift in the atmosphere, those massive storm clouds are not likely to develop. However, there is still a 20–30% chance of showers in the mix.

Expect high temperatures to reach about 85 degrees. It will remain humid, and while it isn't a severe weather day, a stray heavier storm is still possible.

Once this system completely pushes through, Thursday shapes up to be beautiful, and the pleasant weather should stick around for quite a while.