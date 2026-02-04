Expand / Collapse search

Arctic blast bringing snow showers, more freezing temperatures to NYC this week

By
Published  February 4, 2026 11:20am EST
New York City
FOX 5 NY
NYC weather update: Will it snow on Friday?

NYC weather update: Will it snow on Friday?

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods talks Friday's threat for snow in New York City with Dan Bowens on Newsroom Live.

The Brief

    • More snow showers and freezing temperatures are headed for New York City at the end of this week.
    • Less than an inch of snow is expected Friday into Saturday.
    • Temperatures will drop to the teens and single digits over the weekend.

NEW YORK CITY - A second chance for snow is on the way for New York City this week as the city braces for another round of bitter cold.

What we know:

Snow showers moved across the region early Wednesday morning, but no snow ended up on the ground.

More snow showers are possible Friday evening into Saturday morning, but totals are expected to be less than an inch.

Cold night ahead for New York City with Arctic air on the way

Cold night ahead for New York City with Arctic air on the way

Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and only minor flurries in southern areas, while a larger Arctic plunge is expected later in the week.

Bitter cold

By the numbers:

Snow may not be a concern for this week, but the acrtic cold front will bring more below freezing temperatures.

Wednesday's high of 35 degrees will drop for the rest of the week, hitting 28 on Friday, then 19 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the single digits.

The bitter cold comes just days after New York City grappled with more than a week of temperatures dipping below freezing, leading to 16 cold-related deaths.

Related

16 people die from cold in New York City; Code Blue remains in effect
article

16 people die from cold in New York City; Code Blue remains in effect

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday that 16 New Yorkers have died from the cold since a deep freeze hit the city on January 19.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FOX 5 NY Weather Team.

New York CityWinter Weather