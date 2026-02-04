Arctic blast bringing snow showers, more freezing temperatures to NYC this week

The Brief More snow showers and freezing temperatures are headed for New York City at the end of this week. Less than an inch of snow is expected Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the teens and single digits over the weekend.



A second chance for snow is on the way for New York City this week as the city braces for another round of bitter cold.

What we know:

Snow showers moved across the region early Wednesday morning, but no snow ended up on the ground.

More snow showers are possible Friday evening into Saturday morning, but totals are expected to be less than an inch.

Bitter cold

By the numbers:

Snow may not be a concern for this week, but the acrtic cold front will bring more below freezing temperatures.

Wednesday's high of 35 degrees will drop for the rest of the week, hitting 28 on Friday, then 19 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the single digits.

The bitter cold comes just days after New York City grappled with more than a week of temperatures dipping below freezing, leading to 16 cold-related deaths.

